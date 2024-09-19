Congress Accuses Himanta of Using Assam Accord to Distract from Family Graft Allegations

HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: The Congress has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the Assam Accord issue as a diversionary tactic to shift focus away from allegations of corruption involving his family. According to the party, Sarma’s recent comments about revisiting the Assam Accord, a historic agreement signed in 1985 to address the influx of illegal immigrants, are intended to create a political distraction from the mounting graft charges.

The Assam Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia, claimed that by bringing up the Assam Accord, Sarma is trying to avoid scrutiny of his family’s alleged involvement in financial irregularities. These allegations have been circulating in the political sphere for several months, with opposition parties pressing for an investigation.

Sarma’s remarks about potentially re-examining clauses of the Assam Accord have sparked controversy, particularly given the sensitive nature of the agreement, which is a key political and social issue in the state. The Congress has criticized this move, suggesting it is an attempt to stir up regional sentiments for political gain while deflecting attention from more pressing issues like corruption.

In response, the Chief Minister’s office has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the accusations as baseless. However, the Congress insists that a transparent probe is necessary to clear the air. The party has also called for greater accountability from the state government, urging Sarma to address the corruption charges directly rather than shifting focus to other issues.

This political confrontation comes at a time when Assam is witnessing heated debates over the implementation of the Assam Accord, further fueling tensions in the state’s political landscape.