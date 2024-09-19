35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Congress Accuses Himanta of Using Assam Accord to Distract from Family Graft Allegations

Congress alleges that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is raising the Assam Accord issue to divert attention from corruption charges against his family.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: The Congress has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the Assam Accord issue as a diversionary tactic to shift focus away from allegations of corruption involving his family. According to the party, Sarma’s recent comments about revisiting the Assam Accord, a historic agreement signed in 1985 to address the influx of illegal immigrants, are intended to create a political distraction from the mounting graft charges.

- Advertisement -

The Assam Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia, claimed that by bringing up the Assam Accord, Sarma is trying to avoid scrutiny of his family’s alleged involvement in financial irregularities. These allegations have been circulating in the political sphere for several months, with opposition parties pressing for an investigation.

Sarma’s remarks about potentially re-examining clauses of the Assam Accord have sparked controversy, particularly given the sensitive nature of the agreement, which is a key political and social issue in the state. The Congress has criticized this move, suggesting it is an attempt to stir up regional sentiments for political gain while deflecting attention from more pressing issues like corruption.

In response, the Chief Minister’s office has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the accusations as baseless. However, the Congress insists that a transparent probe is necessary to clear the air. The party has also called for greater accountability from the state government, urging Sarma to address the corruption charges directly rather than shifting focus to other issues.

This political confrontation comes at a time when Assam is witnessing heated debates over the implementation of the Assam Accord, further fueling tensions in the state’s political landscape.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Governor Launches Five Key Development Projects

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter