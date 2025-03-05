15.9 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Conrad K Sangma eager to end border dispute with Assam

Process of negotiation is moving forward in a positive manner: M’laya CM

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, March 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday assured that his government would work to find a solution to the remaining areas of differences with regard to the border with Assam for ensuring long lasting peace.

“We will work towards finding a solution and ensure long lasting peace. Today, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and find a solution to (resolving) six areas of differences,” Sangma said in his reply to a motion moved by UDP legislator from Nongpoh Mayral Born Syiem in the Assembly.

Stating the issue is very complicated, the chief minister said that many governments in the past did not even want to discuss the border issue but it is only the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government that took the bold steps to say “let us discuss and find a way forward”.

He informed that the government has resolved the Tarabari sector (one of six resolved areas of differences) based on the will of the people. The Assam government has completely backed off after villages under the sector came to Meghalaya. 

“That is why there are no teachers in the schools (in such villages) . Some actions have been taken and more steps will be taken to address the matter,” the CM said. 

Sangma also assured that the government will take steps on a war footing to ensure required infrastructure including road connectivity and all services are provided to people living in the resolved areas of differences.

On the alleged use of forces by Assam, the chief minister said this is a challenging situation. “For the past 53 years this kind of situation has been fluctuating and volatile. Having said that, what is important to note is that the process with which we are moving forward in a positive manner is something we have not seen in the past.” 

“These are very complicated problems, but it is only through dialogue we find solutions…,” he stated while expressing concern over sad incidents that took place in the border areas.

Sangma also urged the members to inform him if there is any delay in the construction of the border police outpost, which seeks to increase the presence of forces in the border areas. 

“If there are those which are yet to start the construction, it must be because of the consensus of the land availability,” he said. 

On land registration, Sangma said that the government is actively pursuing and examining the issue in the best possible manner. (NNN)

