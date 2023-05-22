DDACWA organises 6th edition of convention at Satgaon Parish of West KA



HT Correspondent



DONGKAMUKAM, May 21: After three years due to pandemic once again Diphu Diocese Achik Catholic Women Association (DDACWA) held 6th edition of convention at Satgaon Parish, West Karbi Anglong with three days program from Friday to Sunday.

On the concluding day, Fr CB John Parish Priest of Sojong attended the convention as chief guest and held a holy mass for over three thousand believers. In his sermon, he said that women’s role model is to be Mother Mary (Mother of Jesus).

He asked women to pray regularly in her home and to recite rosary.

During the mass, Fr CA John, Fr Albert Thyrniang, Fr Binoi, Fr Abraham, Fr Jiten, Sisters Helen Barla, Sister Lakhina were also present.

In the three days program, various games, singing, dancing, and recitation competitions were held.

Delegates from Kheroni Parish, Dokmoka Parish, Klurdung Parish, Diphu Parish, etc., and altogether 534 delegates registered themselves.

Earlier, on the first day, Fr CB John hoisted the organisation flag followed by inaugural prayer.