24 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...

DDACWA organises 6th edition of convention at Satgaon Parish of West KA

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, May 21: After three years due to pandemic once again Diphu Diocese Achik Catholic Women Association (DDACWA) held 6th edition of convention at Satgaon Parish, West Karbi Anglong with three days program from Friday to Sunday.
On the concluding day, Fr CB John Parish Priest of Sojong attended the convention as chief guest and held a holy mass for over three thousand believers. In his sermon, he said that women’s role model is to be Mother Mary (Mother of Jesus).
He asked women to pray regularly in her home and to recite rosary.
During the mass, Fr CA John, Fr Albert Thyrniang, Fr Binoi, Fr Abraham, Fr Jiten, Sisters Helen Barla, Sister Lakhina were also present.
In the three days program, various games, singing, dancing, and recitation competitions were held.
Delegates from Kheroni Parish, Dokmoka Parish, Klurdung Parish, Diphu Parish, etc., and altogether 534 delegates registered themselves.
Earlier, on the first day, Fr CB John hoisted the organisation flag followed by inaugural prayer.
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao
Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Governor launches book on ‘Partitioned Freedom’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao