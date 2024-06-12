Demise of Mintu Changmai mourned

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 11: The sudden death of popular cultural worker Mintu Changmai on Monday, following tragic electrocution at his residence in Sivasagar Hanhchora, has been deeply mourned by the people of the area and the cultural workers of the district. According to family members, Changmai was repairing a ceiling fan from atop a pile of plastic chairs. As he stepped onto the floor barefoot and touched the fan, he was electrocuted and thrown into a nearby iron almirah. He suffered a massive impact on his head and died. His son, a class 11 student, survived because he was wearing sandals.

- Advertisement -

Mintu Changmai was an active member of several cultural organisations in the district and a technician in a mobile theatre group. He leaves behind his wife and a son.

Hanchora Press Club, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Hanhchora HS School, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, BJP Sivasagar Committee, and several other organisations have condoled his death.