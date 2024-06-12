30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
type here...

Demise of Mintu Changmai mourned

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 11: The sudden death of popular cultural worker Mintu Changmai on Monday, following tragic electrocution at his residence in Sivasagar Hanhchora, has been deeply mourned by the people of the area and the cultural workers of the district. According to family members, Changmai was repairing a ceiling fan from atop a pile of plastic chairs. As he stepped onto the floor barefoot and touched the fan, he was electrocuted and thrown into a nearby iron almirah. He suffered a massive impact on his head and died. His son, a class 11 student, survived because he was wearing sandals.

- Advertisement -

Mintu Changmai was an active member of several cultural organisations in the district and a technician in a mobile theatre group. He leaves behind his wife and a son.

Hanchora Press Club, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Hanhchora HS School, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, BJP Sivasagar Committee, and several other organisations have condoled his death.

7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Policeman among two arrested with heroin in North Tripura

The Hills Times -
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try