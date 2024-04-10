Demise of renowned sports figure

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 9: Amal Baruah, a noted sports organiser, who was a former Jorhat District Sports Association secretary, a former secretary of Assam Volleyball Association, and an accomplished football referee, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday (April 9).

Baruah, a sports pensioner of the state government, was a resident of Rajamaidam area here. He was in his mid-sixties and is survived by his wife, a daughter, son, and a host of relatives. His demise has been widely mourned.