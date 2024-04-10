27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...

Demise of renowned sports figure

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 9: Amal Baruah, a noted sports organiser, who was a former Jorhat District Sports Association secretary, a former secretary of Assam Volleyball Association, and an accomplished football referee, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday (April 9).

- Advertisement -

Baruah, a sports pensioner of the state government, was a resident of Rajamaidam area here. He was in his mid-sixties and is survived by his wife, a daughter, son, and a host of relatives. His demise has been widely mourned.

Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies