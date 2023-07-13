Demow residents protest non-payment of land compensation by NHIDCL

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 12: The residents of Demow Chariali area in Sivasagar staged a protest in front of the NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) office in Jorhat on Wednesday. The demonstration was held to express their discontent over the non-payment of compensation for the land acquired by the central government-owned company for the construction of a four-lane road on National Highway 715 (formerly 37).

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the residents of Demow voiced their frustration with NHIDCL for the delay in receiving the compensation owed to them for the land acquisition, which occurred over seven years ago for the highway project.

Many of the protesters highlighted the financial hardships they have endured as a result of relinquishing their land, which included shops that supported their livelihoods. They alleged that despite several years of assurance from the Sivasagar district administration that bills were sent to NHIDCL for payment, the compensation money has not been released.

The affected individuals stated that at the time of land acquisition, both the Sivasagar district administration and NHIDCL authorities had promised to provide compensation within a period of three to four months. However, they lamented that the prolonged delay has caused significant difficulties in supporting their families due to the loss of their land and business activities.

NHIDCL officials in the area have requested additional time to address the issue, but the protesters have issued a warning. They have given a one-month ultimatum, stating that if the compensation is not received within this period, hundreds of affected families will stage a protest in front of the NHIDCL office. The protesters have also indicated that they may resort to preventing the ongoing construction work if their rightful compensation is not paid.