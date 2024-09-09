Dibrugarh organises workshop for media professionals

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 8: A sensitisation workshop on ‘Cancer and Palliative Care’ for media persons was organised by Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust at Hotel Little Palace in Dibrugarh on Sunday. The workshop, held under ‘Project Sanskaar’ and supported by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, saw participation from numerous media professionals across Dibrugarh.

“Today, we have organised a sensitisation workshop on ‘Cancer and Palliative Care’ for media persons. Over the last 6-7 years, we have realised that journalists are key figures in society. Whenever an incident occurs in the town or a remote village, people often turn to local journalists for information. These journalists try to assist using their existing knowledge, which is why it’s important that they are also aware of their own health. Pratishruti has been working in this field for a long time, but there are still many misconceptions and superstitions about cancer and its treatment,” said Dr Gayatri Gogoi, honorary program director of Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust.

She added, “Many people still believe cancer is a curse, which is a prejudice. We are working in rural areas and four districts of Upper Assam, reaching rural populations and tea tribe communities to provide a scientific understanding of cancer. Northeast India is often referred to as the ‘cancer capital’, with cancer incidence rates double the national average. As 66 percent of cases are diagnosed at a late stage, treatment is less effective, and that’s where palliative care becomes crucial. Patients may be suffering from cancer, but they have every right to live a better life.”

Lohit Deka discussed the ‘Role of Media in Spreading Awareness on Cancer’, emphasising the media’s importance in raising awareness about cancer.

A session on ‘Cancer Treatment and Challenges’ was also conducted, featuring speakers Dr Ramesh Saharia, Dr Uma Shankar Kutum, and Dr Vandana Gupta.

Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to cancer care and palliative services, aims to empower communities with a scientific approach to fight cancer. The organisation was founded on December 15, 2017, by a team of doctors and dedicated individuals.