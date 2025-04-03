Tripura Congress lodges complaint against BSF, power department

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 2: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has filed a formal complaint with the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC), urging intervention to address the difficulties faced by residents living beyond the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

In its letter, the Congress highlighted alleged violations by the Border Security Force (BSF), stating that despite central government regulations, certain BSF personnel have recently begun closing border gates at 5 PM without justification. This restriction, according to the complaint, is severely affecting the livelihood of those residing along the border, preventing them from purchasing essential goods and earning a living. Moreover, the letter claimed that even during designated shopping hours, BSF personnel are imposing limits on the quantity of goods that residents can buy.

The Congress party also accused the authorities of inaction regarding smuggling activities in the region, pointing out that illegal trafficking of drugs, cattle, and various commodities continues unchecked. Despite public awareness of these illicit operations, the complaint asserted that the Central Home Department, BSF, and State Home Department have failed to take necessary action against smugglers.

The letter further raised concerns over a recent incident in Motinagar, a border village in West Tripura district, where over a hundred families living beyond the barbed wire fence had their electricity supply cut off by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) on March 27, allegedly on orders from higher authorities. Residents argue that if the fence had been erected 150 meters from the zero line, as per official regulations, they would not have faced such issues. However, the fence was placed 500-700 meters away, effectively placing their homes, a mosque, a graveyard, and even a grave on the other side.

Despite the hardships they endure, the affected families stated that they would not have objected had the government provided them with alternative land and proper rehabilitation. Instead, the power supply was disconnected amid extreme heat, compounding their distress. The Congress letter also cited a similar incident in Jaipur, near Agartala, where electricity was cut off for twenty minority families. These actions, the party emphasized, amount to gross human rights violations, especially considering that electricity is a fundamental necessity, and its absence disrupts daily life, including students’ education.

Condemning the decisions of the State Government and TSECL, the Congress party has called for urgent intervention by the Human Rights Commission.

It demanded that the State Government take immediate measures to halt such human rights violations, reinstate electricity connections, and address the grievances of affected families in Motinagar and Jaipur.

“Additionally, the BSF should take necessary steps to ensure that people living in areas where barbed wire fences exist along the border can earn their livelihood without any hindrance,” the letter concluded.