25.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 3, 2025
type here...

Tripura Congress lodges complaint against BSF, power department

Human right violation in border area

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 2: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has filed a formal complaint with the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC), urging intervention to address the difficulties faced by residents living beyond the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

In its letter, the Congress highlighted alleged violations by the Border Security Force (BSF), stating that despite central government regulations, certain BSF personnel have recently begun closing border gates at 5 PM without justification. This restriction, according to the complaint, is severely affecting the livelihood of those residing along the border, preventing them from purchasing essential goods and earning a living. Moreover, the letter claimed that even during designated shopping hours, BSF personnel are imposing limits on the quantity of goods that residents can buy.

Related Posts:

The Congress party also accused the authorities of inaction regarding smuggling activities in the region, pointing out that illegal trafficking of drugs, cattle, and various commodities continues unchecked. Despite public awareness of these illicit operations, the complaint asserted that the Central Home Department, BSF, and State Home Department have failed to take necessary action against smugglers.

The letter further raised concerns over a recent incident in Motinagar, a border village in West Tripura district, where over a hundred families living beyond the barbed wire fence had their electricity supply cut off by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) on March 27, allegedly on orders from higher authorities. Residents argue that if the fence had been erected 150 meters from the zero line, as per official regulations, they would not have faced such issues. However, the fence was placed 500-700 meters away, effectively placing their homes, a mosque, a graveyard, and even a grave on the other side.

Despite the hardships they endure, the affected families stated that they would not have objected had the government provided them with alternative land and proper rehabilitation. Instead, the power supply was disconnected amid extreme heat, compounding their distress. The Congress letter also cited a similar incident in Jaipur, near Agartala, where electricity was cut off for twenty minority families. These actions, the party emphasized, amount to gross human rights violations, especially considering that electricity is a fundamental necessity, and its absence disrupts daily life, including students’ education.

- Advertisement -

Condemning the decisions of the State Government and TSECL, the Congress party has called for urgent intervention by the Human Rights Commission.

It demanded that the State Government take immediate measures to halt such human rights violations, reinstate electricity connections, and address the grievances of affected families in Motinagar and Jaipur.

“Additionally, the BSF should take necessary steps to ensure that people living in areas where barbed wire fences exist along the border can earn their livelihood without any hindrance,” the letter concluded.

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Val Kilmer, ‘Top Gun’ and Batman star with an intense approach,...

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British