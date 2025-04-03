PM urged to prioritise Manipur’s stability before delimitation

IMPHAL, April 2: The Meitei Alliance, a coalition of Meitei diaspora organisations globally, has formally addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him for prioritisation of key issues in Manipur before proceeding with the delimitation exercise mandated by the Supreme Court.

Highlighting violence and its implications for Manipur’s identity and security, the alliance emphasised the necessity of restoring law and order, abrogating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki militants, and updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) framework to ensure political stability and communal harmony.

The Meitei Alliance noted the March 7, 2025, six-point agreement with Thadou Inpi Manipur, highlighting community efforts towards reconciliation and stability.

Expressing concern over potential repercussions of premature delimitation amidst ongoing security challenges, the Meitei Alliance echoed the sentiments of various political parties and community leaders.

“We seek an audience with Prime Minister Modi,” stated the Meitei Alliance’s media coordinator, “to present a comprehensive framework aligning with his vision for Manipur’s development under the Act East Policy.” (NNN)