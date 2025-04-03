25.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 3, 2025
type here...

PM urged to prioritise Manipur’s stability before delimitation

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 2: The Meitei Alliance, a coalition of Meitei diaspora organisations globally, has formally addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him for prioritisation of key issues in Manipur before proceeding with the delimitation exercise mandated by the Supreme Court.

Highlighting violence and its implications for Manipur’s identity and security, the alliance emphasised the necessity of restoring law and order, abrogating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki militants, and updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) framework to ensure political stability and communal harmony.

- Advertisement -

The Meitei Alliance noted the March 7, 2025, six-point agreement with Thadou Inpi Manipur, highlighting community efforts towards reconciliation and stability.

Related Posts:

Expressing concern over potential repercussions of premature delimitation amidst ongoing security challenges, the Meitei Alliance echoed the sentiments of various political parties and community leaders.

“We seek an audience with Prime Minister Modi,” stated the Meitei Alliance’s media coordinator, “to present a comprehensive framework aligning with his vision for Manipur’s development under the Act East Policy.” (NNN)

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Val Kilmer, ‘Top Gun’ and Batman star with an intense approach,...

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British