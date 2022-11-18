18 C
Excise raid at Margherita

Assam
HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, Nov 17: Two persons namely Gomai Punkhung (37) age and Bishwajit Gogoi (35) were apprehended by Digboi Excise Team with assistance from the officials of Bordumsa police station in Kuju Pathar area under Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district area on Wednesday night.
An excise case, DIG/EX/2022/748 under Section 53(1)(a) of Assam Excise Act 2000 (as amended) was registered under Digboi Excise Circle.
Digboi Excise Team seized IMFL around 190.80 BL (earmarked for sale in Arunachal Pradesh) and a vehicle (Maruti 800) bearing registration no AS23L1464 during the exercise.
Both the accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days as per the order of SDJM Court, Margherita.

