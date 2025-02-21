27 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 21, 2025
type here...

Fake Higher Secondary Chemistry Question Paper Sparks Concern in Assam 

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the issue on X (formerly Twitter), firmly rejecting the document as "FAKE."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: A forged Higher Secondary (HS) Chemistry question paper has been circulating on social media, causing panic and distress among students sitting for their exams. The forged document, which presented itself as the authentic question paper, caused fear of misinformation at a critical time in the academic calendar.

- Advertisement -

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the issue on X (formerly Twitter), firmly rejecting the document as “FAKE.” He posted a picture of the fake paper and made it clear that the real Chemistry exam paper for the day would not be pink. Minister Pegu asked students and parents to ignore the fake information and look only to official channels for updates related to the exam.

Related Posts:

The incident has brought to the fore the increasing worry about the spread of misinformation during exam periods. The authorities have stepped up surveillance on social media sites to avoid the dissemination of misleading information that may generate panic among students. Minister Pegu assured all that the examination process is safe and that appropriate precautions are being implemented to maintain the integrity of the exams.

He encouraged the students to concentrate on their studies without being swayed by such misleading information. In the meantime, the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2025 began on February 13, with 3,06,925 students sitting for the exams in the state. The exam timetable was split into two shifts— morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

For ensuring justice and avoiding malpractice, all the examination centers were provided with CCTV cameras, and a separate control room was established to view them in real time. Severe measures were taken to ensure order, such as the application of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which barred unauthorized people from entering within 100 meters of the examination centers. 856 centers designated to carry out the exams were under tight supervision.

- Advertisement -

Of the candidates appearing for the exams, the Arts stream was the largest with 2,30,091 students. The Science stream was next with 57,724 students, followed by 17,869 students appearing for the Commerce stream and 1,241 candidates appearing for the Vocational Education category. Interestingly, the number of female students (1,62,423) appearing for the exams outnumbered the number of male students (1,44,502).

This event is a reminder of the need to cross-check information from reliable sources, particularly in the midst of important academic occasions. As the exams go on, students are urged to remain alert and rely only on official reports to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PFCI Urges Gauhati High Court to Rescue Abused Elephant Joymala 

The Hills Times -
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad