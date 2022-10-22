Global iodine deficiency disorder prevention day observed in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Oct 21: Global Iodine Deficiency Disorder Prevention Day was observed at Jatinga SD on Friday to create awareness on prevention, control and eliminate the IDD (Iodine Deficiency Disorders). The programme was organised by the Dima Hasao District Health Society.

Thai Tsho Daulagupu, principal secretary NCHAC attended the programme as chief guest along with Rebecca Changsan, NCHAC deputy secretary i/c Medical.

Talking to the audience about the importance of the programme for awareness regarding health terms, the principal secretary requested health workers to diligently continue their good works so that there is no gap in medical service even at the most interior place of the district. He also highlighted the needs for prevention of iodine deficiency as briefed by the doctors.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Marina Changsan, district immunisation officer briefed about certain diseases that might be caused due to iodine deficiency to both common people and the pregnant lady and said that iodine deficiency can be easily prevented. She also said that iodine deficiency can lead to a variety of health and developmental consequences known as iodine deficiency disorders (IDDs). “Iodine deficiency is a major cause of preventable mental retardation. Iodine deficiency is especially damaging during pregnancy and in early childhood. In their most severe forms, IDDs can lead to cretinism, stillbirth and miscarriage; even mild deficiency can cause a significant loss of learning ability,” she said.

Joint director in-charge, Dr Kalpana Kemprai also spoke on how preventive measures can avoid iodine deficiency disorder.

Fleming Rupsi Shyllo, NCHAC MAC and gaon bura of Jatinga village was also present during the programme who spoke to the local people in Khasi language for better understanding of the local people in the programme.

Deputy secretary Rebecca Changsan, district media expert John Aao, medical officials, teachers and students were also present during the occasion.

After the end of the programme, an awareness rally was held where the health workers, students and teachers participated.