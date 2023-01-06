Golden jubilee celebration of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha successfully concludes in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 5: The Golden Jubilee cum Central Foundation Day celebration of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha along with its first general meeting were organised at Sri Sri Satyanarayan Temple and Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Bhawan in Hojai on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the first day, the celebration started with the hoisting of flags by Dr Durga Kathiwad, president, AANSS, Central Committee followed by the hoisting of 49 flags by noted guests from all walks of life. All the guests paid tribute at ‘smriti tarpan’ and saplings were planted. At 11:00 am, All Linguistic Poet Convention was organised which was inaugurated by Anup Kumar Barthakur, secretary, Hojai Zila Assam Sahitya Sabha and the convention was anchored by Niru Sharma Parajuli, vice-president, AANSS. In the evening, the first session of the general meeting was held.

On the final day of the celebration, at 9:00 am, second session of the first general meeting was organised followed by another meeting which was organised under the presidentship of AANSS president Durga Kathiwad where local MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh; Habib Mohammad Choudhury, president, Assam Minority Development Board; Anup Deb, district president, BJP were present as guest of honour along with many other eminent personalities. Dr Chintamani Sarma, working president, AANSS was present as speaker. The welcome speech was delivered by Bishnu Sarma, president of the Welcome Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ghosh said literature plays a significant role in the upliftment of any community, race or tribe. He further highlighted the history of Nepali community. All the dignitaries spoke on the occasion. In the evening, a cultural program was organised.

Notably, during these two days of celebration, Nepali people from all over Assam marked their attendance to make the program a grand success.