Guinness World Record set for longest moving line of people walking on stilts

DIPHU, Jan 21: In a remarkable achievement, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for organising the longest moving line of people walking on stilts. This traditional game is an integral part of the Karbi tribe’s heritage in Assam and was conducted as part of the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Volongkom Aji (Bukulia) bypass NH-29.

A total of 721 participants, adorned in Karbi traditional costumes, walked in a line covering half a kilometer on the NH-29 bypass for one minute without any intervention. Spectators gathered on both sides of the road to witness this extraordinary feat.

Rishi Nath, the adjudicator from Guinness Book of World Records, presented the certificate of recognition and achievement to Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, in the presence of Chandrasing Kro, president of Karbi Cultural Society (KCS).

After the successful record-setting event, CEM Tuliram Ronghang expressed his appreciation for the participants, stating, “I like the spirit and momentum of the participants for creating a world record. We broke the existing record of the longest-moving line of people walking on stilts. The previous record was 250 persons, and today a new record is set with 721.”