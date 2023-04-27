31 C
Guv mourns former Punjab CM’s death

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, April 26: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria condoled the death of former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal.
In a statement, Governor Kataria said that he was deeply hurt by the death of former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal. Late Badal’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people of Punjab and his remarkable leadership in shaping the state’s progress will always be remembered with great admiration and respect. His selfless service to the people of Punjab will leave an indelible mark on the state’s history, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to God to be with the bereaved family members in this testing time. May his soul rest in peace,” the Governor added.

