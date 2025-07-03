Caretaker Confesses to Brutal Murder of Elderly Woman in Guwahati’s Kharghuli

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JULY 3: In a major breakthrough in the shocking murder case that rocked Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality, Ratul Das—one of the two caretakers detained in connection with the incident—has confessed to the crime. The confession has shed disturbing light on the events that led to the brutal killing of 69-year-old Bandana Das.

Based on police sources, Ratul, in the course of interrogation, disclosed that the victim would often verbally insult and abuse him and his family. He said her insults often went as far as even his young child, something that had hurt him over time. These constant confrontations were said to generate resentment and emotional tension within him.

Ratul, who had consumed alcohol on the night of the killing, went back home in an intoxicated and frustrated mood. Anger and frustration goaded him into losing control. Out of rage, he strangulated Bandana Das first and then opened her throat with a pair of scissors. His morbid confession has aided investigators with a better chronology and motive for the crime.

The murder was exposed at an early morning yesterday when the body of Bandana Das was found within a room of her house. Her room door was open, and it was suspected that the killer was someone who knew the victim.

After the discovery, police arrested two people—Kunjalata Das and Ratul Das—who worked as caregivers for the old woman. Although both of them were questioned first, it was Ratul who confessed to having performed the murder.

