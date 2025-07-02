Woman, 2 Children Allegedly Thrown from Moving Train Near Guwahati

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 2: In a terrifying accident late last night, a woman with her two small children were reportedly pushed off a moving train by unidentified persons near Panikhaiti, which is the outskirts of Guwahati city. The presumed attack was near Hatisila, a sleepy locality beside the railway line.

The incident was revealed early Tuesday morning when residents in the area found a wounded child weeping in the rain along the railway tracks. Disturbed by the child’s plight, they searched around and soon discovered the mother and another little child lying on the ground, unconscious and clearly battered. All three victims seemed to have been ejected from a moving train under strange circumstances.

Locals report that the victims were soaked, hurt, and semi-conscious when they were found. There is increasing suspicion among citizens that the three were pushed off the train in the dead of night, but no one knows the motive or the people responsible.

Although they made an instant call to the local police, citizens complained of a delay in responding police. Due to the serious state of one of the children, community members took it upon themselves and sent him to the hospital. Police officers later arrived and took the woman and the second child to the hospital for treatment.

So far, the authorities have made no official statement on the identity of the woman or what might have caused the suspected assault. The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the details and the people behind the incident.

