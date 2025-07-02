31.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
type here...

Woman, 2 Children Allegedly Thrown from Moving Train Near Guwahati

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 2: In a terrifying accident late last night, a woman with her two small children were reportedly pushed off a moving train by unidentified persons near Panikhaiti, which is the outskirts of Guwahati city. The presumed attack was near Hatisila, a sleepy locality beside the railway line.

- Advertisement -

The incident was revealed early Tuesday morning when residents in the area found a wounded child weeping in the rain along the railway tracks. Disturbed by the child’s plight, they searched around and soon discovered the mother and another little child lying on the ground, unconscious and clearly battered. All three victims seemed to have been ejected from a moving train under strange circumstances.

Related Posts:

Locals report that the victims were soaked, hurt, and semi-conscious when they were found. There is increasing suspicion among citizens that the three were pushed off the train in the dead of night, but no one knows the motive or the people responsible.

Although they made an instant call to the local police, citizens complained of a delay in responding police. Due to the serious state of one of the children, community members took it upon themselves and sent him to the hospital. Police officers later arrived and took the woman and the second child to the hospital for treatment.

So far, the authorities have made no official statement on the identity of the woman or what might have caused the suspected assault. The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the details and the people behind the incident.

View all stories
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Fuel Crisis Hits Mizoram as Highway Blockade Enters Sixth Day

The Hills Times -
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India