Hatijaan TE LP School headmaster, teachers stage indefinite hunger strike

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 25: Four teachers including the headmaster of Hatijaan TE LP School situated at Makum Tinsukia have been imparting education with a daily wage of Rs 232, said Jarnel Minz, general secretary of All Adivasi student Association of Assam Tinsukia District Committee.

On Tuesday, the teachers and headmaster of Hatijaan TE LP School sat in the premises of the school and started indefinite hunger strike as after working in the school for 15 years they are only receiving a daily wage of Rs 232 (daily rated) and two grade post has been lying vacant at the school in the last 3 years, said Birender Pator, headmaster of Hatijaan TE LP School.

There are a total of 3 teachers and we are doing our duty with utmost dedication and punctuality while the enrollment of the school is more than other schools, said Birender Pator.

Jarnel Minz, general secretary of All Adivasi student Association of Assam (AASAA) Tinsukia District Committee said that it is very unfortunate and painful that after teaching in Hatijaan T.E LP school for more than 15 years, neither the headmaster nor the teachers post have been upgraded as already two grade post is also lying vacant at this school, we demand the director of Hatijaan TE LP School to immediately give grade to the headmaster and three teachers of this school otherwise in the coming days AASAA shall intensify strong agitational programme at Tinsukia deputy commissioner office in protest against the director of Hatijaan Tea Estate Makum Tinsukia.

A memorandum was submitted to the director of Hatijaan Tea Estate by the headmaster and teachers of Hatijaan TE LP School.

