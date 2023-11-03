Himanta Biswa Sarma Ridicules Congress’s Fixation On Akbar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday questioned the Congress party’s fixation on historical figures, specifically Akbar, following an Election Commission (EC) notice issued to him regarding his ‘Akbar’ remark.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the media during his visit to Chhattisgarh, Sarma expressed his surprise at the Election Commission notice, stating, “The Congress raised objections when I mentioned Akbar, but it would have been logical if my comments were directed at TS Singh Deo, Baghel, or any other Congress leader. It appears that for Chhattisgarh Congress, Akbar holds more significance than Bhupesh Baghel. I wonder if Akbar is more important than Bhupesh Baghel?”

The Assam chief minister, who arrived in Raipur ahead of the state assembly elections to campaign for the upcoming polls, also made claims about internal developments within the Congress party.

“As per the information I have, Congress has decided that Bhupesh Baghel’s name should be removed from banners and posters. This has started in the last 10 days. I was in Congress for 22 years, so I got internal information about the party. After the elections, Congress will remove Baghel from the leadership post either immediately or gradually,” he claimed.

It is worth mentioning that Sarma’s remarks come in the midst of the election fervour, adding a new layer of complexity to the political landscape in Chhattisgarh. The comments have sparked discussions and debates among political circles, raising questions about the Congress party’s strategies and internal dynamics.

- Advertisement -

The meeting between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki has further intensified speculations about the unfolding political scenario in the state.

Commenting on the issue of alleged religious conversion in the state, Sarma emphasized that conversion is not merely a political problem but a significant social issue and a criminal conspiracy against the community.

“Conversion in Chhattisgarh is not merely a political problem; it’s a significant social issue and a criminal conspiracy against the community,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also underscored the urgency for robust legislation to address this matter, highlighting the need for decisive action against conversions driven by greed, adding, “Bhupesh Baghel himself would stand against such activities, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation”.

Notably, Chhattisgarh is gearing up for a two-phase election scheduled for November. The first phase, encompassing 20 seats, is set to take place on November 7, followed by the remaining 70 seats on November 17. The counting of votes will occur on December 3.

With both major contenders, BJP and Congress, having finalized their list of candidates for the 90 assembly seats, the stakes are high in this election. The 2018 assembly polls saw a significant victory for the Congress, securing 68 out of 90 seats against the then-ruling BJP, which managed to secure only 15 seats. As the state braces for the upcoming polls, the debate on religious conversion adds a new layer of complexity to the electoral discourse, prompting discussions on social and political fronts alike.