Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar rules out any interference in police action against BJP leader Ravi

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA), Dec 20: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday ruled out any interference in the police action and arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi, for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Calling Ravi a “filthy mouth”, he accused the former BJP national general secretary of using derogatory words against several people in the past.

“Will they go and do a BJP meeting at Khanapur police station? (referring to BJP leaders meeting Ravi at station) … police have shown too much courtesy towards him. Police conduct is also not correct. How did the police allow it (meeting)? We are not interfering in anything,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Family members or one or two people can go and meet, but they were having a meeting inside (the police station)…then what is this allegation of attempting to kill him (Ravi)?”

Ravi has accused the police of “violating” human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places in the district, following his arrest.

He has even claimed that police were behaving on the directions of someone from the “top”, and hit out at the state government and the administration, calling it “dictatorial”.

Terming Hebbalkar’s supporters’ anger against Ravi as “natural”, the Deputy CM said, “their leader, their daughter was insulted. Why are they – BJP protesting now? They are doing it because their leader is affected.”

Calling Ravi a “filthy” mouth, he said, “This is not new for him (Ravi). He had used words against several people in the past…he had even called CM Siddaramaiah as Siddaramulla Khan….this is his culture.”

Based on the complaint lodged by Minister Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on Thursday.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, when the House was adjourned for a while.

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said he would release the audio/video of the incident inside the Council if the media don’t have them. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
