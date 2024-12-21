Mohan Bhagwat should ensure cases filed against people in Sambhal are withdrawn: Samajwadi Party

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: The Samajwadi Party on Friday appreciated RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on resurgence of mosque-temple disputes and said that he should take “disciplinary action” against his “disciples”, who are not following his guidance.

The Samajwadi Party also asked Bhagwat to ensure that “false cases” filed against people in connection with the Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh are withdrawn and adequate compensation is given to the kin of those killed in the incident.

- Advertisement -

This came a day after Bhagwat expressed concern over resurgence of several temple-mosque disputes and said certain individuals after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya seem to believe they can become “leaders of Hindus” by raking up such issues.

“We read in newspapers today. After five people were killed (Sambhal Violence), false cases were filed against people…He is now saying that not every temple should be dug out,” Yadav said in an apparent reference to Bhagwat’s remarks.

“So when such an important person has given this statement, it becomes his responsibility and his party leaders’ responsibility to ensure that all those people in Sambhal against whom false cases have been filed are withdrawn,” the Samajwadi Party chief told reporters in Parliament complex.

Yadav said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief and people in his organisation should also ensure that the Uttar Pradesh government helps the family members of those killed in the violence and provides adequate compensation to them.

- Advertisement -

“No one can bring back anyone’s life. But they can at least provide the government’s help to their family members (of those killed),” he said.

The RSS chief and his organisation should also ensure that the Uttar Pradesh government helps the family members of those killed in the violence and provide adequate compensation, Yadav added.

Samajwadi Party secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav said Bhagwat has done the right thing by giving such a statement but his “disciples” are not accepting it”.

“He should take disciplinary action against his disciples,” Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI in Parliament complex when asked for comment.

- Advertisement -

Delivering a lecture on ‘India – The Vishwaguru’ at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series) in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat advocated for an inclusive society and said the world needs to be shown that the country can live together in harmony.

Highlighting the plurality of the Indian society, the RSS chief said Christmas is celebrated in Ramakrishna Mission, adding “only we can do this because we are Hindus”.

“We have been living in harmony for a long time. If we want to provide this harmony to the world, we need to create a model of it. After the construction of the Ram Mandir, some people think they can become the leaders of Hindus by raking up similar issues in new places. This is not acceptable,” he said.

The Ram temple was constructed since it was a matter of faith for all Hindus, Bhagwat said.

“Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together,” he said without mentioning any particular site. (PTI)