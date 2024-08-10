28 C
Hindu population declining in both Assam, Bangladesh : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau 

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Hindu population in both Assam and Bangladesh have been declining rapidly and he has mentioned that the upcoming census will shed more light on this fact. 

Sarma compared the decline in Hindu population in Assam and Bangladesh over the last 60 years. 

In 1951, the Hindu population was 70.78 percent of the total population while Muslim population was 25.37 percent. 

In the 2011 census, Hindu population in Assam dropped to 61.47 percent; however, the Muslim population witnessed an increase and it reached 34.23 percent in 2011.

According to the chief minister, the Hindu population witnessed a decline of 9.23 percent in Assam between 1951 and 2011. 

He has also outlined the change in population pattern in Bangladesh also. In 1951, Hindu population was 22 percent of total population while in 2011, population of Hindu community dropped to just 8.5 percent. 

“The Muslim population was 76 percent in 1951 and it rose to 90.4 percent in 2011—an increase of more than 14 percent,” Sarma said. 

Taking to his X handle, the chief minister wrote, “In both Assam and Bangladesh, the Hindu population is declining rapidly. Census data from 2021 will likely provide more detailed insights. Official census data up to 2011 of both places clearly demonstrate a demographic shift. The situation in West Bengal and Jharkhand is expected to be similar.” 

