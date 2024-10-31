Hoolock Gibbon Conservation Training Empowers Assam’s Forest Staff

HT Digital

Thursday, October 31: In a significant step towards conserving the Western Hoolock gibbon (Hoolock hoolock), a specialized training program recently concluded in Guwahati, Assam. The Western Hoolock gibbon, an ape species unique to India, is predominantly found in the northeastern states along the southern bank of the Dibang-Brahmaputra River system. However, this remarkable species faces numerous threats, including hunting, habitat encroachment, and fragmentation, which are exacerbated by a general lack of awareness about their plight.

To address these pressing issues, Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization in Northeast India, initiated a training program titled “Training of Forest Frontline Staff for the Conservation of Hoolock Gibbon in Assam.” This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department’s Jorhat Forest Division and was supported by The Habitats Trust and the IUCN Primate Specialists Group. The program aimed to equip forest frontline staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively protect and conserve the Hoolock gibbon.

The training program was a week-long residential course that encompassed a wide range of topics essential for understanding and conserving the gibbons. Participants learned about Northeast India’s biodiversity and conservation challenges, with a particular focus on primate conservation and the specific needs of the Hoolock gibbon. Instruction included census techniques, data collection methods, habitat restoration strategies, and monitoring of both populations and their habitats. Additionally, trainees were taught about rescue and rehabilitation techniques, GPS usage for wildlife tracking, and the applications of wildlife law in conservation efforts.

The program effectively combined theoretical lectures with practical field exercises, ensuring that participants gained hands-on experience in primatology and field research methodologies. The attendees also participated in the celebration of International Gibbon Day on October 24, held at Meleng Saiding LPS, further emphasizing the importance of community engagement in conservation efforts.

Dr. Dilip Chetry, a senior primatologist and Head of the Primate Research & Conservation Division at Aaranyak, inaugurated the training session, which commenced on October 21 at the Gibbon Conservation Centre in Hoolock Gibbon Sanctuary, Mariani, Assam. Dr. Chetry highlighted the significance of practical training, urging the participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the program to real-world conservation efforts. He expressed gratitude to the Jorhat Forest Department for their support in facilitating the program.

The training brought together 22 frontline staff members from eleven different Assam Forest Divisions, including regions such as Cachar, Dima Hasao East and West, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hamren, Karbi Anglong East and West, Sivasagar, South Nagaon, and Karimganj. This diverse group of participants shared a common goal: to enhance their understanding of Hoolock gibbon conservation and to take proactive measures to protect this endangered species.

Several experts contributed to the training program, including Dr. IC Baruah from Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Prabal Sarkar from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, and Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury from the Wildlife Trust of India. Other notable contributors included Ajoy Kumar Das from the Gauhati High Court, Gunin Saikia, a former Deputy Conservator of Forest, and Mridu Paban Phukan from the Wildlife Conservation & Study Centre. These professionals, alongside Aaranyak team members Dr. Dilip Chetry, Arup Kumar Das, Akshay Kumar Upadhyaya, Simanta Medhi, and Arif Hussain, provided valuable insights and training to the forest officials.

The training program concluded on October 27 with a convocation ceremony presided over by Dr. Chetry. Nandha Kumar IFS, Divisional Forest Officer of Jorhat Forest Division, was the chief guest at the ceremony. The successful completion of this training program marks a crucial step towards enhancing the conservation efforts for the Western Hoolock gibbon, ensuring that frontline staff are well-equipped to tackle the challenges faced by this unique and endangered species. As awareness and knowledge about Hoolock gibbons grow, so too does hope for their future in the rich biodiversity of Northeast India.