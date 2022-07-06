HS Toppers From State Felicitated And Awarded By USTM

‘Meritorious students should opt for civil services & research’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Keeping with its tradition of recognising and honouring deserving students and thereby inspiring and motivating others to follow the path of success, the USTM on Tuesday felicitated all the rank holders of Higher Secondary Arts, Science and Commerce under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council for their outstanding results. A total of 53 students—21 from Arts, 20 from Science and 12 from Commerce streams of HS have achieved ranks in Assam this year.

The achievers were presented with mementos, certificates and cash awards in the presence of distinguished dignitaries at a function which was supported by Vision 50 Academy, the competitive examination coaching centre at USTM. The awards were handed over by Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor; Prof GD Sharma, vice chancellor; Dr RK Sharma, advisor; Dr BK Das Pro VC and Prof Gayatri Goswamee, Dean PQHSE, USTM.

The HS Science topper Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Darrang was felicitated and awarded Rs 1 lakh for his exemplary performance. A galaxy of principals and mentors of the achievers accompanied the students coming from various places of Assam for the event held in the Central Auditorium of USTM.

Welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque said, “We congratulate and thank all the toppers and their mentors for coming to USTM today accepting our invitation. We believe that merit is one of the priorities to achieve any kind of educational excellence.”

He said that instead of pursuing conventional careers like medical or engineering, the meritorious students must opt for civil services and research and contribute to the nation building process. “USTM is providing a platform for all the talented students to encourage and help them prepare for civil service exams,” he stated.

Receiving the award, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita thanked USTM for the honour and said that he will join CSIR NET coaching at USTM. HS Commerce topper Sagar Agarwal from Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar also addressed the people present on the occasion and said that though in the long run rank does not matter much, this type of felicitation programme for students definitely encourages all the students to perform much better and go forward in life.

After felicitation and award presentation to the rank holder students, Prof GD Sharma addressed the gathering. He said that all the talented students have different visions to become great scientists, engineers, doctors, civil servants and that USTM has a tradition to encourage the student community to achieve their dream. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Balendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice Chancellor, USTM. Thanking everyone and extending his best wishes to the students, he said that education is an effective way of making people better and more productive in different walks of life.