Assam HSLC Result 2022 Declared, This Is What Toppers have To Say

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam, SEBA has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) on Tuesday

DIBRUGARH, June 7: A total of 15,095 students appeared for the 2022 HSLC Examination in Dibrugarh district. Out of those 8,119 students passed. The overall pass percentage of the district is 53.79. Four students secured ranks. 2,620 students got first division, 3,159 secured second division marks and 2,340 students got third division marks.

Four students of Dibrugarh brought laurels by securing rank in the examination.

Labeeeb Muzib of Don Bosco High School, Dibrugarh secured third rank. He scored 595 out of 600 marks. He received full scores in English, Science, Advance Maths and Social science. Labeeb is a resident of Coal Road, Dibrugarh. He is the son of Dr Muzib Khan and Dr Charanjit Khan of Dibrugarh.

Speaking to the media, Labeeb said, “I want to give credit to my parents and teachers for my result. I am happy to get 3rd rank. I want to become a doctor. I have already taken admission in science stream at RK School of Science, Commerce and Arts. I have studied 10 to 12 hours daily before the examination. I am also preparing for NIT.”

Dhritishman Dutta of Salt Brook School secured 9th position in the Matric examination. He secured 598 out of 600. Dhritishman is the son of Dr Rajib Dutta and Dr Tulika Tamuli Dutta. Dhritishman said, “There was no fixed time for my study. I studied regularly. I want to thank my school teachers and my parents for my achievement. In my spare time, I play guitar and read books. I want to pursue engineering.”

He said, “The Covid-19 has affected us because the interaction between students and teachers was less due to lockdown but through online mode we have managed and cleared our doubts.”

Ananya Bharadwaj of Little Flower HS school, Dibrugarh secured 10th position. Ananya secured 588 marks out of 600. She is the daughter of Ajay Bhattacharya and Rita Bhattacharya of Udaipur, Dibrugarh.

Talking to this correspondent, Ajay Bhattacharya said, “We are happy with our daughter’s success. She studied 15-16 hours in a day before the examination. She wants to become an engineer.”

Anikankana Gogoi of Tengakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya also secured 10th rank in the examination. She obtained 588 marks out of 600. She is the daughter of Brajen Gogoi and Dulurani Rajkhowa Gogoi of Tengakhat.

Our Tezpur Correspondent adds: Neha Upadhyay of Polestar Academy in Borsola-Bhangamandir area and Kallol Biswash of Tezpur Sacred Heart English School held the 8th and 10th ranks respectively in the HSLC Final Examination 2022 while Mofashir Al Hasan, a student from Al-Kachar Model Academy, in Bhojkhowa Chapori area in Tezpur has topped in Assam High Madrasa Examination 2022 bringing laurel to the district, the result of which was announced on Tuesday.

Neha Upadhyay bagged 8th position in HSLC appeared for the exam from Borsola Higher Secondary School as a non-institutional private candidate and secured 590 marks out of 600 with 98.33 per cent. She scored a perfect 100 marks in English, General Mathematics, Higher Mathematics, Social Science, 98 marks in General Science and 92 marks in Assamese. She is the daughter of late Rajkumar Upadhyay and Deepa Timsina of Bhangamandir area. Neha said that she wants to study in Science stream in Darrang College and wants to serve the country as a doctor in future.

On the other hand, Kallol Biswas who held the 10th rank from Sacred Heart High School secured 588 marks out of 600. Kallol said that he will study at Darrang College in Science stream and is interested in Aeronautical Engineering.

Meanwhile, Mofashir Al Hasan who has topped in the Assam High Madrasa Examination 2022 as a non-institutional private candidate from Al Kachar Model Academy, a private Madrasa in Bhojkhowa Chapori in Tezpur secured 556 marks out of 600 bringing a cheerful atmosphere to the institution as well as to the greater Bhojkhowa Chapori area. Mofashir, son of Zakir Hussain, wants to be an astronaut in future. Mofashir’s mother, Murshida Begum is a teacher at the same private educational institution.

From Sonitpur district, a total of 14,124 candidates appeared for the HSLC Examination; 1,791 secured 1st division, 2,508 secured 2nd division and 2,574 candidates were placed in 3rd division. A total of 6,873 students passed in the examination leading the pass percentage to 48.66 which is a sharp drop of pass percentage in the district compared to last years’ record.

Our Nagaon Correspondent adds: Six students from private educational institutes have brought laurels to Nagaon by securing rank in top ten list in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022.

Among these six top ten rank holders, 3 students achieved 8th position from Christjyoti School, Nagaon; 2 students bagged 9th and 10th positions respectively from Christjyoti School, Dhing while one student secured 10th position from St Boniface School.

Udeshna Bordoloi, Rajnandini Baidya and Tejal Agarwal from Nagaon Christjyoti School secured 8th rank altogether, Srishti Nanda Kashyap and Uditi Das from Christjyoti School, Dhing bagged 9th and 10th position while Hammadur Rahman from Nagaon St Boniface School, achieved 10th position in HSLC Examination 2022.

Udeshna Bordoloi (590), the daughter of Bhaskar Bordoloi, an railway employee and Gargi Boruah, a school teacher of Nagaon Panigaon Chariali is all set to take admission in Science stream in Ramanujan Junior College and is aiming to become a physician in far future while Rajnandini Baidya (590), daughter of Tapan Kumar Baidya, principal of Nowgong Dawson Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School and Debajani Bora, a senior teacher also wants to become a physician and will take admission in Science stream in Dawson Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School.

Similarly, Tejal Agarwal (590), daughter of successful businessmen of the small town- Sanjay Kumar Agarwal and Sima Agarwal of Haiborgaon Ananda Nagar area, claimed that she studied 3-4 hours regularly to appear for the examination.

Hammadur Rahman (588) of St Boniface School who is the son of Mujahidul Ahmed, a professor of Juria College and Fatima Rahman of Bherbheri near Batadroba, also wants to become doctor in future. While speaking to the media, he said he will take admission in Guwahati Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya.

On the other hand, the students duo of Christjyoti School, Dhing – Srishti Nanda Kashyap (589) is the daughter of Dr Mrigangka Saikia, principal of GNDG Commerce College, Nagaon while Uditi Das (588) is the daughter of Dr Ujjayanta Das, professor of Dhing College.

Our Sivasagar Correspondent adds: Sivasagar district achieved 3rd position among the districts in the HSLC results while six students from the Sivasagar district were in the list of position holders.

Out of a total of 8,701 students that appeared for the examination, 7,063 were successful. Among them, 2063 secured 1st division, 2,958 in 2nd and 1,475 got 3rd division.

The 7th position holders are Priyanuj Bordoloi (591) of New Look Academy, Phukan Nagar and Dipsikha Baruah (591) of Demow Girls High School; 9th position holders are Arin Bhunya (589), Holy Name School and Jyotirmoy Dutta (589) of Nitaipukhuri Srimanta Sankardev Sishu Niketan; and 10th position holders are Himangshu Das (588) and Roktutpal Bora (588) of Sivasagar Sunadarmal Modern School.

Our Demow Correspondent adds: The result of the HSLC Examination 2022 was declared on Tuesday where six meritorious students of Sivasagar district secured rank and among six, two students from Demow secured 7th and 9th position in the HSLC Examination 2022.

Dipsikha Boruah, a student of Demow Girls High School of Sivasagar district brought laurels to the area by securing the 7th place in the HSLC Examination 2022. Dipsikha Boruah, daughter of Bidyadhar Barua and Basanti Gogoi Barua and a resident of Nahat, near Demow. Dipsikha Boruah obtained 591 marks with 98.5 percent. Kamal Jyoti Gogoi, inspector of school of Sivasagar district came to Demow Girls High School after the declaration of the HSLC Examination 2022 on Tuesday and felicitated with a fulam gamusa to Dipsikha Boruah, 7th place in the HSLC Examination 2022. The headmaster, teachers of Demow Girls High School felicitated Dipsikha Boruah and her parents. The Demow Press Club, local organisations of Demow felicitated Dipsikha Boruah. The teachers and students of Demow Girls High School took out a procession. Talking to this correspondent Dipsikha Boruah said that she studied the books thoroughly and there was no particular set time for her study but she used to study 7-8 hours. Dipsikha Boruah said that she will take admission in Science stream and she aspires to become a doctor. Dipsikha Boruah said her father is a farmer and her mother is a teacher in Garbhanga Joymoti MV School. Dipsikha Boruah secured 98 marks in English, 100 marks in Social Science, 98 marks in General Science, 100 marks in General Mathematics, 95 marks in Assamese and 100 marks in Advance Mathematics. Dipsikha Boruah is the first student to secure a rank in the HSLC Examination from Demow Girls High School.

On the other hand, Jyotirmoy Dutta, a student of Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya Nitaipukhuri of Sivasagar District brought laurel to the area by securing 9th place in the HSLC Examination 2022. Jyotirmoy Dutta, son of Madhujya Dutta and Smiti Dutta and is a resident of Nitaipukhuri Baputigarh near Demow. Jyotirmoy Dutta obtained 589 marks with a percentage of 98.16. After the declaration of the results, Jyotirmoy Dutta was felicitated in Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri and the local organisations of Nitaipukhuri felicitated him. Talking to this correspondent, Jyotirmoy Dutta said he studied 8-9 hours daily. Jyotirmoy Dutta said he will take admission in Arts stream and wants to become a professor. His father is a teacher in Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School and his mother is a homemaker. Jyotirmoy Dutta secured 96 marks in English, 97 marks in Assamese, 98 marks in General Science, 98 marks in Social Science, 100 marks in General Mathematics, 100 marks in Geography. Jyotirmoy Dutta is the first student to secure rank in the HSLC Examination from Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri.