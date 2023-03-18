HSLC Geography Question Paper Not Leaked Confirmed

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 18: It has been verified that the ongoing rumors that the HSLC Geography question paper has circulated are fake. The photo of the question paper that had going rounds on social media holds the subject code ‘31’ and the paper has the code ‘173496’.

As per reports, the photo is SEBA’s 2021 HSLC Geography Question paper which had the code B21-GE(E)(Th) resembling the ‘morphed’ 2023 paper. The font used for writing the ‘year’ too varies which authenticates that it is morphed.

Meanwhile, SEBA, Minister & Government sources are also contradicting the claims that the HSLC Geography Paper has been leaked. The question paper code discloses that this is an edited photo of the 2021 Geography Question Paper.