Divine feeling, says actor Vicky Kaushal after visiting Raigad fort on Shiv Jayanti

MUMBAI, Feb 19: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday described his maiden visit to Raigad fort on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary as a “divine feeling”.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare accompanied Kaushal to the fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire, in Raigad district.

- Advertisement -

Kaushal is currently in the spotlight for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son Sambhaji Maharaj in the Hindi movie “Chhaava”.

“I came here (Raigad fort) for the first time. It was an honour for me to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s role in the movie. I have a divine feeling after visiting the fort,” the actor told reporters.

Kaushal said Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, was the first king who cared mostly for people.

“What we call a ‘government by the people, for the people’… it all started with Shivaji Maharaj,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Kaushal had previously announced his plans to visit Raigad Fort on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. In a video message shared on social media, he conveyed his intention to pay respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the capital of the Maratha kingdom. (PTI)