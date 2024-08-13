IEC Campaign launched across state for HIV/AIDS awareness

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: The Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) launched a two-month Intensified IEC Campaign on Monday, coinciding with International Youth Day to enhance the knowledge of the general population, especially the youth, and equip them with information about HIV and sexually transmitted infections. The campaign was inaugurated at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium at Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

Keshab Mahanta, minister of Transport, Excise, and other departments, led the launch, with notable figures including Dr P Ashok Babu, IAS, commissioner & secretary to the government of Assam; Dr Indranoshee Das, project director of ASACS; Zublee Baruah, youth icon; and a host of dignitaries and college students from various institutions in Guwahati present.

During the launch, Keshab Mahanta emphasised the rising prevalence of HIV in the state, attributing it in part to the sharing of needles and syringes among drug users. He noted the need for vigorous campaigns to combat both drug abuse and HIV, calling for a change in youth lifestyles to address these issues.

Zublee Baruah, speaking as a celebrity icon, reflected on her earlier lack of awareness about HIV and drug abuse. She highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on youth, noting that some may turn to destructive paths due to stress and frustration. She urged the younger generation to be proactive in discussing HIV and to understand the value of their lives.

Dr P Ashok Babu, IAS, urged youth not to engage in high-risk behaviours such as drug use, stressing the importance of perseverance and self-belief despite life’s challenges.

Dr Indranoshee Das outlined the campaign’s goal to reach 1,000 villages across 10 districts in Assam, with awareness meetings in villages, activities in educational institutions, and communication through various mediums.

Red Ribbon Clubs from five educational institutions were honoured during the event for their efforts in promoting HIV awareness.

The Intensified IEC Campaign was launched simultaneously in 10 high-prevalence districts in the state —Kamrup (M), Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, and Karimganj—with a series of activities planned.

Likewise, the district administration of Cachar launched the Intensified IEC Campaign on Monday, at Cachar College, Silchar. This significant event united community members, youth, and officials to address crucial health and social issues, with a special focus on HIV/AIDS prevention.

The program began at 11:00 am with an enthusiastic rally flagged off by Dr Khaleda Sultana, additional district commissioner, and Dr Ashutosh Barman, joint director of Health Services, Cachar. Participants included ASACS officials, NCC and NSS students, healthcare workers, and local community members. The rally, moving from the DC Office to Cachar College, underscored the campaign’s message of community awareness and involvement.

At Cachar College, the event was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by opening remarks from Dr Ratna Chakraborty, district AIDS control officer. The program, hosted by Syed Salim Haque, clinical services officer, ASACS, Cachar, continued with a keynote address by Junali Devi, assistant commissioner, Cachar. Dr Bibhash Deb, I/C principal, Cachar College, delivered an insightful lecture on International Youth Day, highlighting the importance of youth engagement in community initiatives.

Youth icons and esteemed guests were felicitated, recognizing their contributions to the community. A key highlight was the awareness session on HIV/AIDS conducted by Dr Gayatri Deka, DRP. This session was both informative and interactive, engaging the audience in discussions on the importance of education and prevention in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The event concluded with closing remarks and a vote of thanks from Dr M I Barbhuiyan, additional CM & HO (FW), Cachar.

A quiz competition, led by Dr Rohan Biswas, tested participants’ knowledge on health-related topics, combining education with entertainment. Prizes were distributed to quiz winners and other participants, acknowledging their active involvement and enthusiasm.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: On the occasion of International Youth Day, the Assam State AIDS Control Society, in collaboration with the Nagaon district administration, organised a rally and awareness programme on HIV/AIDS at Nehru Bal Bhawan on Monday.

The rally was flagged off by Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah. Additionally, an awareness programme on the same issue was inaugurated at the Anil Bora Memorial Auditorium of Nagaon College. The programme aimed to encourage youth participation in HIV/AIDS awareness.

The event featured a street play by Mayang and Moment, and a presentation by Dr Bhuvan Chandra Chutia, assistant professor at Nowgong College. district development commissioner Gunajit Kashyap emphasised the importance of youth in building a drug-free and disciplined society. Munmi Neog, secretary to the District Legal Services Authority, spoke about the legal aspects of HIV/AIDS.

The programme also honoured Nagaon’s young achievers, including Nayan Jyoti Bora and Pahi Keot, who excelled in state-level sports competitions, and YouTuber Samir Barua. The event concluded with a pledge to make Nagaon a drug-free district.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including additional deputy commissioner (health) Pranav Dutta Goswami, joint director of Health Services Dr Bhupen Barua, additional superintendent of police Partha Saikia, district information and public relations officer Mandira Chayengia, DISHA’s district assistant director and data monitoring and documentation officer Juwerul Amin, and representatives from various colleges and organisations, according to an official press note.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: In alignment with the rest of the country, Sonitpur district launched its Intensified IEC Campaign on Monday with a ceremonial program at Tezpur College. Coinciding with International Youth Day, the campaign aims to sensitise and raise awareness among youth and women, particularly on issues related to HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

District commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, urged the youth to spread the message of awareness among their peers and within their communities. Twahir Alam delivered the welcome address, outlining the objectives of the campaign. He emphasised that the two-month-long intensified IEC campaign, suggested by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), is designed to enhance the knowledge levels of the general population, especially youth, on HIV and STIs across the state.

To generate HIV awareness in rural areas of Sonitpur district, 100 villages have been selected, with dedicated teams from NACP facilities and TI NGOs engaged to carry out awareness activities. The district resource team and a positive speaker will deliver keynote addresses at public gatherings, with higher secondary schools and colleges given priority in this awareness program. The district team, comprising the ADC (Health), Jt DHS, DACO, DISHA, NHM, NACP facilities, and TI NGOs, will ensure the campaign’s success in the selected villages.

A decorated IEC van equipped with AV facilities will visit these 100 villages over the next 60 days for the awareness program. A street play performed by Deepjyoti Silpi Sangha was also part of the day’s program, with the troupe set to visit the selected villages to further promote awareness.

During the same meeting, participants took an anti-drug pledge as part of the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan initiative. The event was attended by chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, in-charge joint director of Health Services Dr Tegbahadur Chetri, principal of Tezpur College Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika, lawn bowler and sports icon Tania Choudhury, district social welfare officer Bidyot Hazarika, district information and public relations officer Ankita Gogoi, cluster program manager DISHA Indra Kanta Karki, district AIDS control officer Dr Hiranjan Saikia, clinical services officer Papori Borah, along with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, students from various colleges in Tezpur, health officials, DISHA members, and other concerned officials.

Prior to the public meeting, a foot rally was organised from the office of the joint director of Health Services.

Our Bokajan correspondent adds: An Intensified IEC Campaign on HIV/AIDS was launched on Monday in Bokajan to mark International Youth Day. The event, held at Jin Baba Hindi HS School, featured deputy secretary of KAAC, Dipaniit Baruah, as the chief guest. Key health officials, including Dr Sanjit Sarangphangsa, district nodal officer for TB and AIDS, along with representatives from the NHM, ASACS, Piramal Foundation, and local educators, were present.

The event included an awareness rally, street plays, and a cultural program to highlight the importance of HIV/AIDS awareness and the dangers of drug abuse.

The campaign, themed ‘From Click To Progress: Youth Digital Pathway for Sustainable Development’, will cover 100 locations across Karbi Anglong over the next 60 days. It is a joint initiative by the Health & Family Welfare Department, KAAC, and ASACS.

Horeswar Bora, a member of the teaching staff at Jin Baba HS School, presided over the awareness meeting. Dr Longmindar Timung addressed the students about the health consequences of drug use and provided information on HIV/AIDS through a projector. He emphasised the importance of avoiding drugs and tobacco to prevent diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB).

Guwahati Maa Pratima Silpi Samaj performed a drama on HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.