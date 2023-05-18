The alleged illegal tax collection by NSCN (IM) from sand ferrying trucks has led to the stranding of the trucks on NH 39 in Lahorijan, Bokajan sub-division, Karbi Anglong.Sources said the illegal tax collection by NSCN (IM) started on Tuesday evening. The armed group is asking for Rs 4300 per truck from those trucks going to Dimapur, Nagaland from Karbi Anglong. Unwilling to pay up, the truckers are staying put at Lahorijan. The truck owners and drivers said that they have never paid such a tax.The demand for sand in Nagaland is met by Karbi Anglong. There is no sand in Nagaland and all construction activity will be disrupted if sand is not supplied from Karbi Anglong, Assam. The sand transporters said they make a profit of only Rs 5,000, and they cannot afford to pay Rs 4300.