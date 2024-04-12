Jetuka – The Colour Of Spring

Applying jetuka during Bohag Bihu is a significant cultural tradition in Assam. It signifies the onset of spring and holds deep cultural significance.

Ritualistic Symbolism:

Applying Jetuka during Bohag Bihu is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and ward off evil spirits. It is a way to invoke blessings for a fruitful year ahead.

Aesthetic Expression:

Applying Jetuka during Bohag Bihu is also an aesthetic symbol. Elaborate Jetuka designs adorn the hands and feet of women, adding to the festive atmosphere and enhancing Bihu celebrations.

Community Bonding:

The process of applying Jetuka on Bohag Bihu involves gatherings of women, fostering a sense of community and bonding. Women come together to share stories, and strengthen social bonds.

Traditional Medicine:

Jetuka or Mehendi is a significant element in Ayurveda because of its cooling properties and is applied to alleviate heat-related ailments such as headaches and fevers.

Symbol of Love:

Applying Jetuka in Bohag Bihu is to show their love for the special one. During Bohag Bihu, young gilrls and married women often adorn their hands and feet with Jetuka, symbolizing beauty, fertility, and love.

Cultural Preservation:

The practice of applying Jetuka in Bohag Bihu helps preserve and promote traditional art forms and customs passed down through generations.