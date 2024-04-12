Demow doctor invited to international conference

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 11: The Demow Model Hospital, situated in Demow Konwar Dehingia, has achieved a milestone in snakebite treatment. In January 2024, the hospital celebrated three consecutive years of zero deaths due to snakebite from 2021 to 2023. Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesiologist and snakebite specialist at Demow Model Hospital, along with his team, successfully prevented fatalities in snakebite cases.

Dr Surajit Giri has been invited to the 22nd World Congress of the International Society on Toxinology, scheduled to be held in Singapore from May 20 to 25, 2024. He will present the Snake Bite Demow Hospital Model at the congress, jointly hosted by the National University of Singapore and the International Society on Toxinology.

Local residents and well-wishers have extended their congratulations to Dr Surajit Giri and his team for their remarkable achievement in snakebite treatment.