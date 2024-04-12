Actor Bhamini Oza to play Kasturba Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Mumbai, April 11: Actor Bhamini Oza will portray Kasturba Gandhi in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series “Gandhi”, the makers announced on Thursday.

Oza’s actor-husband Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, which is backed by Applause Entertainment. It is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books – “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

- Advertisement -

The production banner shared the first look of Oza as Kasturba Gandhi on the birth anniversary of the civil rights leader who also took part in the Indian independence struggle.

“I’ve known Bhamini as a terrific actor – she is formidable on stage. To showcase her playing the character of a lifetime is truly a privilege. Kasturba is special and to discover her through Bhamini’s performance is even more special,” Mehta said in a statement.

Oza is best known for her appearances in Sanya Malhotra-starrer “Katha” and series “Ziddi Dil Maane Na”.

It will be first time that the actor will share the screen space with her husband Pratik Gandhi. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and share a daughter.

- Advertisement -

With her portrayal of the civil rights leader, Oza said her attempt will be to bring honesty to the character and a genuine connection to the story.

“Stepping into Kasturba Gandhi’s shoes feels like a beautiful twist of fate in my acting journey. Working with Hansal Mehta and the Applause Entertainment team is a dream come true, especially alongside my husband Pratik. From our early theatre days, we’ve dreamed of sharing the screen together, and now it’s finally happening,” she added.

“Gandhi” is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations. Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.