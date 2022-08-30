JP Nadda Inaugurates ‘Padma Bhawan’ In Guwahati; Addresses Party Workers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated the newly built northeast office of the party ‘Padma Bhawan’ in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar area.

Nadda landed at the Guwahati airport on Monday afternoon from Tripura where he virtually kicked off campaigning for the Assembly polls in the state due next year.

The senior BJP leader initially visited the Kamakhya Temple which was his first stop during his short visit to Assam.

“I always try to visit Kamakhya temple whenever I get a chance as her blessings reinvigorate me and give me new energy to dedicate myself to work for the society. I paid obeisance to the goddess along with my family,” Nadda told newspersons on the temple premises.

“I prayed for peace and happiness of the nation and that everyone moves forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said.

To a query on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP chief avoided a direct response and said, “We are engaged in serving the nation.”

After his temple visit, Nadda inaugurated the rebuilt ‘Padma Bhawan’ in the evening. A new building was erected in place of an old Assam-type house which was demolished.

The BJP national president after his visit to Kamakhya addressed party workers at the BJP Workers Meet in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the event, the senior BJP leader made remarks about the recent events which have left a mark in the functioning of the Congress party.

Nadda said that senior leaders with 40-50 years of association with the Congress are leaving the outfit as it has become a ‘family party’.

He claimed that the grand old party is getting weakened as it did not amalgamate regional aspirations with national aspirations and commitments.

Without naming Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress days ago, Nadda said, “Senior leaders with 40-50 years of association are leaving the party. It is because they have realised that Congress is now neither a national party nor a regional one. It has become a family party.”

He also listed out several regional outfits and claimed those too have become ‘family parties’.

“The Indian National Congress was such a big party. But now it is getting weakened as it didn’t amalgamate regional aspirations with national aspirations and commitments,” Nadda said.

He gave examples of several states that the Congress had ruled for decades but is now not in power.

“The BJP is not run by a family, it runs on ideology. That’s why nobody can stop it,” the BJP chief asserted while addressing a meeting of party workers after inaugurating the rebuilt Northeast office of the saffron party here.

Apart from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his counterparts from Manipur and Tripura, N Biren Singh and Manik Saha respectively, were also present during the programme. (With inputs from PTI)