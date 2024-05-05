26.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...

KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang Pays Homage To Late Sum Ronghang

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 4: In a poignant display of respect and remembrance, chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, offered prayers and bid farewell to the departed soul of the late Lt. Sum Ronghang here on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The former executive member (EM), chief executive member (CEM), and HAD minister of the Government of Assam, Lt. Sum Ronghang, was honored at his native home in Richo Hidi, Volongkom Aji.

Late Ronghang’s mortal remains arrived at his residence in Rajapathar-Richo Hidi late last night, accompanied by an outpouring of grief from family, friends, and political associates.

The Congress flag flies at half-mast in honor of the late leader, who served as President of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) until his passing.

Former MP Biren Sing Engti, CEM Tuliram Ronghang, deputy chairman Ajit Dey, along with executive members of KAAC and MACs, paid their respects to the departed leader, reflecting on his remarkable contributions to both politics and culture.

- Advertisement -

President-in-charge of KADCC, Bidyasing Rongpi, expressed profound sadness at the untimely loss, describing Ronghang as not just a politician but also a talented artist. Late Ronghang’s passion for music, evident during his tenure as an All India Radio (AIR) artist, left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the region.

Bhubon Tokbi, a close associate and cultural activist, reminisced about Ronghang’s musical legacy, highlighting several of his compositions that continue to resonate with audiences. Songs such as “Nangle avete, nangta kedo pakejoi” and “Thurnon thurnon riso ejang” serve as enduring reminders of his artistic prowess and love for his community.

Despite his political career, Ronghang remained deeply connected to his cultural roots, founding the socio-cultural organisation Karbi Jutang Chingthur Asong (KJCA) and spearheading multiple cultural festivals.

Late Ronghang’s final rites are scheduled to take place on Sunday at the village cremation ground of Sar-et Terang village, Rajapathar, as the community bids farewell to a beloved leader and cherished cultural icon.

7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi a ‘shahanshaah’, cut off from public: Priyanka Gandhi

The Hills Times -
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes