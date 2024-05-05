KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang Pays Homage To Late Sum Ronghang

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 4: In a poignant display of respect and remembrance, chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, offered prayers and bid farewell to the departed soul of the late Lt. Sum Ronghang here on Saturday.

The former executive member (EM), chief executive member (CEM), and HAD minister of the Government of Assam, Lt. Sum Ronghang, was honored at his native home in Richo Hidi, Volongkom Aji.

Late Ronghang’s mortal remains arrived at his residence in Rajapathar-Richo Hidi late last night, accompanied by an outpouring of grief from family, friends, and political associates.

The Congress flag flies at half-mast in honor of the late leader, who served as President of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) until his passing.

Former MP Biren Sing Engti, CEM Tuliram Ronghang, deputy chairman Ajit Dey, along with executive members of KAAC and MACs, paid their respects to the departed leader, reflecting on his remarkable contributions to both politics and culture.

President-in-charge of KADCC, Bidyasing Rongpi, expressed profound sadness at the untimely loss, describing Ronghang as not just a politician but also a talented artist. Late Ronghang’s passion for music, evident during his tenure as an All India Radio (AIR) artist, left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the region.

Bhubon Tokbi, a close associate and cultural activist, reminisced about Ronghang’s musical legacy, highlighting several of his compositions that continue to resonate with audiences. Songs such as “Nangle avete, nangta kedo pakejoi” and “Thurnon thurnon riso ejang” serve as enduring reminders of his artistic prowess and love for his community.

Despite his political career, Ronghang remained deeply connected to his cultural roots, founding the socio-cultural organisation Karbi Jutang Chingthur Asong (KJCA) and spearheading multiple cultural festivals.

Late Ronghang’s final rites are scheduled to take place on Sunday at the village cremation ground of Sar-et Terang village, Rajapathar, as the community bids farewell to a beloved leader and cherished cultural icon.