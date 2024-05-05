KAAC EM Surjya Rongphar visits community health centre

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 4: The executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), health & family welfare, Surjya Rongphar visited Bokajan Community Health Center to take stock of the situation in the hospital.

The EM held a brief meeting with the doctor, nurse and staff and made enquiries about the functioning of the hospital.

Later the EM Karbi inaugurated Grand Mart, a liquor vent at Khatkhati, near Nagaland border.

The EM was accompanied by Borjan Village Development Committee, chairman, Sunaram Singnar; Bokajan Block education board chairman Sardili Bey; Dr D Bharali and Bokajan CHC sub-divisional medical health office, Dr Devraj Deori.