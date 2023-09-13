28 C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
KABC’s seminar concludes with unity and faith in Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 12: The Women’s Seminar organised by the Karbi Anglong Baptist Association (KABC), Women’s department, came to a close at the Bokajan Kordoikuri Matri Baptist Church on September 10. The seminar revolved around the theme inspired by Acts of the Apostles 1:8: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

The KABC encompasses members from various Baptist associations, representing a diverse range of communities and tribes, including Karbi, Boro, Adivasi, Garo, Shyam, Assamese, Dimasa, Nepali, Rengma, Kuki, Manipuri, Hmar, Lalung, and Amri Kari.

Over the course of the three-day event, attendees were enlightened by speakers Arenla Y Longkumar and Rev Kamson Rongphar, the general secretary of KABC. Youth members from the DVBA Youth department led the praise and worship sessions. In addition to engaging with various topics and participating in worship services, a choir competition added to the festivities. The women of Amri Karbi Baptist Kachekruk Asong claimed the first prize, PKBA women secured the second prize, and NKBA women received the third prize, respectively.

