Karbi Anglong Congress delegation to seek enhanced powers for Autonomous Councils 

DIPHU, July 31: The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) president in charge and former executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Bidyasing Rongpi, announced that a joint delegation of Congress leaders from Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao will travel to New Delhi to meet with Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders. The delegation aims to advocate for more powers for the Autonomous Councils of Karbi Anglong and NC Hills in the Sixth Scheduled amendment of the 125th constitutional amendment.

At a press conference held at the KADCC office on Tuesday, Rongpi stated that Parliament is set to amend the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India through the 125th constitutional amendment.

Rongpi recalled previous agreements signed with the central government, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) in 1995, the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by United People’s Democratic Solidarity in 2011, and another MoS by six armed organisations in 2021. Despite these agreements, the central government has not granted additional powers to the Autonomous Councils.

Rongpi emphasised, “Before the bills for the 125th constitutional amendment are considered, certain corrections need to be made regarding the Sixth Schedule. Article 280 of the Indian Constitution pertains to fund allocation to municipalities and town committees by the state government. Since there is no Panchayati Raj in Karbi Anglong and NC Hills, this money should be allocated to Autonomous Councils and Traditional Village Development Councils (TVDCs).”

He further explained, “Currently, all town committees are controlled by the Autonomous Councils of Karbi Anglong and NC Hills. However, under the 125th constitutional amendment, funds from the central government will be given to the state government, which will then distribute them to the town committees and TVDCs. If the TVDCs and town committees are under the state government, the Autonomous Councils will lose control.”

Rongpi also mentioned that the preparation of electoral rolls for town committees and TVDCs will be managed by the state government. The Congress party demands that all funds for TVDCs and town committees from the state government should be directed to the Autonomous Councils. Additionally, the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections should fall under the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Councils.

These points will be presented to Rahul Gandhi, deputy leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi, and other Opposition members from Assam, including Pradyut Bordoloi and Rockybul Hussain. The KADCC will urge them to advocate in Parliament for the enhancement of powers to the Autonomous Councils of Karbi Anglong and NC Hills.

The delegation to New Delhi will include KADCC president in charge Bidyasing Rongpi, vice president Semson Engti, West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee president Sing Teron, Joyram Engleng, Alom Rongpi, and NC Hills District Congress Committee president Nirmal Langthasa.