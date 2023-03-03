Karbi Students Association meet

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 02 The Karbi Students Association (KSA) held a press meet at the KSA office, Rongthe-ang, Diphu on Wednesday. The general secretary, Bhudo Terang on the occasion announced the rescheduled dates for holding the 50th Annual General Conference of the KSA as on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2023 to be held at Dillai.

Terang has also appealed to all former leaders of the KSA to extend their support and cooperation in making the AGM a grand success. Meanwhile, the KSA has also extended best wishes to HSLC candidates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for their final exam which is to commence on March 3.