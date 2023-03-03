19.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 3, 2023
type here...

Karbi Students Association meet

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 02 The Karbi Students Association (KSA) held a press meet at the KSA office, Rongthe-ang, Diphu on Wednesday. The general secretary, Bhudo Terang on the occasion announced the rescheduled dates for holding the 50th Annual General Conference of the KSA as on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2023 to be held at Dillai.

- Advertisement -

Terang has also appealed to all former leaders of the KSA to extend their support and cooperation in making the AGM a grand success. Meanwhile, the KSA has also extended best wishes to HSLC candidates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for their final exam which is to commence on March 3.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Training Programme

The Hills Times - 0