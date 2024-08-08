29 C
Karnataka, Himachal, and Assam Receive Highest Funds for Flood Relief

The Indian government allocates significant funds for flood relief, with Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam receiving the highest amounts to address recent flood impacts.

HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: The Indian government has allocated substantial funds for flood relief efforts, with Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam receiving the highest amounts. This decision comes in response to severe flooding that has impacted these states, causing widespread damage and disruption.

Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam have each been granted significant financial support to address the immediate needs of affected communities and to fund recovery and rehabilitation efforts. The funds will be used for various relief activities, including infrastructure repair, emergency response, and support for displaced populations.

The allocation underscores the government’s commitment to providing timely assistance and ensuring effective recovery from natural disasters. The funds will help in rebuilding damaged infrastructure, providing essential services, and supporting long-term recovery plans.

This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance disaster response capabilities and provide necessary relief to states facing severe weather challenges. The support reflects a focused effort to mitigate the impact of flooding and assist in the restoration of normalcy in the affected regions.

