Lachit Divas observed at Lachit Maidam in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 24: Lachit Diwas, commemorating the 401st birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan, the revered Ahom General and symbol of patriotism in Assam, was celebrated at the Lachit Maidam in Gohain Gaon, Meleng, Jorhat. The day began with the hoisting of the flag, laying wreaths at Lachit Borphukan’s statue, and the lighting of earthen lamps.

Men from the Ahom community paid homage by performing Ai Ching Lao in accordance with Tai tradition. The chief executive officer of Tiwa Autonomous Council, Debananda Das, presented two books, “Assam Gaurav Lachit Barphukan” and “Pride of Assam Lachit Barphukan,” to the Maidam Sanrakshan Samiti during a function at the open stage of the maidam.

The Jorhat District Bharatiya Itihas Sankalpa Samiti (Indian History Compilation Committee) also paid homage at Lachit Borphukan’s grave site. Additionally, homage was paid to the founder of Greater Assam, Lachit Borphukan, at Jaya Bhawan. The event saw the presence of officials from the district administration, journalists, members, and office bearers of Maidam Sangrakshan Samiti.

As part of the celebrations, the All Tai Ahom Students Union organized a bike rally, adding vibrancy to the occasion.