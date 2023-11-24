19 C
LGBRIMH Hosts Insightful Orientation Program On Mental Health In Tezpur

TEZPUR, Nov 23: Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) conducted a comprehensive orientation program on mental health and its significance at its premises on Wednesday. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about mental health among students of Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV). Attended by students from various VKVs across Northeast India, the program saw the participation of faculty members and officials.

 

Dr Mrigakshi Parasor, Dr Pallavi Talukdar, Atheline Horo, and Deepshri Phukan from LGBRIMH were key contributors to the program. The session commenced with Omkara and Shanti Mantra, followed by a welcoming speech by a VKV faculty member.

 

An introduction to Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV) and an overview of the Ganit Prajna Pariksha program were presented. The resource persons from LGBRIMH were honored by the VKV team.

Dr Pallavi Talukdar addressed the students, focusing on mental health, well-being, and the array of services offered by LGBRIMH. Dr Mrigakshi Parasor provided insights into the historical background and current operations of LGBRIMH.

 

A total of 71 student participants and 27 teachers from various parts of the North East Region attended the program. Some students engaged in discussions with the resource persons from LGBRIMH, gaining valuable insights into the subject. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by a faculty member from Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya, expressing gratitude for the enriching and informative session.

