Desh Bhakti Diwas observed across state to honour Tarun Ram Phukan

GUWAHATI, July 28: Along with the rest of the state, Desh Bhakti Divas was observed to mark the death anniversary of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan. The programme was organised by the Dima Hasao district administration in collaboration with the district information & public relations officer, Dima Hasao, at the District Library Auditorium Hall in Haflong on Sunday.

The programme was attended by executive member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Donphainon Thaosen, principal of Haflong Government College, Sorbojit Thaosen, additional director of Information & Public Relations Hills, DN. Loying, additional deputy commissioner Shhaurya Sharma, ACS, ADCs, teachers, and students.

The event began with the lighting of a lamp and a floral tribute to the portrait of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan by executive member of DHAC, Donphainon Thaosen, and other dignitaries.

In his address, chief guest Donphainon Thaosen spoke about the life of the patriot, who was a great freedom fighter of the state. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan’s sacrifices and contributions to the freedom struggle and to work hard towards building a better future for the nation.

ADC Shhaurya Sharma briefly discussed the life and greatness of Tarun Ram Phukan and his struggle during the freedom movement in Assam, along with the rest of India. Encouraging and motivating the students, Sharma highlighted the importance of remembering and honouring the state’s heroes like Tarun Ram Phukan, who played a significant role in India’s fight for independence.

As part of the programme, prizes were distributed to the winners of the quiz and essay writing competitions from various schools in Dima Hasao. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by deputy director and DIPRO i/c, Purabi Phonglo.

In like manner, the Kokrajhar district administration, in collaboration with the district information and public relations officer, observed the death anniversary of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan as Desh Bhakti Divas at the Science College Auditorium, Kokrajhar.

The program featured Dr Ratul Deka, associate professor of Bodoland University, as the keynote speaker. In his address, Dr Deka highlighted the life and activities of Tarun Ram Phukan, emphasising that his uncompromising stance and courage significantly impacted the Non-Cooperation Movement in Assam. He described Phukan as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery, noting that his writings and speeches played a crucial role in mobilising the Assamese populace, fostering unity and nationalism, and underscoring the importance of self-reliance in the struggle for India’s independence.

In his introductory address, Jahangir Hussain, programme officer of SSA, Kokrajhar, remarked on Phukan’s vital role in the Non-Cooperation Movement. He noted that Phukan tirelessly worked to unite people from diverse backgrounds and foster awareness about the movement, inspiring the Assamese populace to join the struggle for independence.

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, RO cum CHD of BTC IPRD, highlighted Tarun Ram Phukan’s love for the country and stated that his spirit of patriotism still inspires new generations. He further informed that, as per the decision of the Assam Cabinet led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the death anniversary of Tarun Ram Phukan has been observed statewide as Desh Bhakti Divas since 2021.

The programme culminated with Subhram Aditya Bora, ADC of Kokrajhar, and other esteemed guests awarding prizes to the 12 winners of the district-level essay competition held for school and college students.

The program was attended by several eminent citizens, educationists, and students from Kokrajhar, celebrating the enduring legacy of Tarun Ram Phukan and reinforcing the spirit of patriotism among the youth.

Similarly, the district administration of Cachar, in collaboration with the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations Barak Valley Zone, commemorated the death anniversary of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan as ‘Desh Bhakti Divas’ at the conference hall of the DC’s office on Sunday. The event celebrated Phukan’s profound contributions to India’s independence and his significant literary achievements.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a series of speeches highlighting Phukan’s unwavering dedication to the freedom struggle and his lasting impact on Assamese literature. Dignitaries and attendees paid homage to the revered freedom fighter, whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

The event featured a special exhibition showcasing rare photographs, manuscripts, and personal belongings of Phukan, providing a glimpse into his life and times. A panel discussion on his literary contributions and a cultural program depicting the freedom struggle added depth and reverence to the occasion.

Keynote speaker Professor Ashraf Hussain, head of the department of Assamese at GC College, emphasised the importance of remembering and honouring such icons. “Tarun Ram Phukan’s life is a testament to the power of courage, intellect, and patriotism. His contributions to our freedom and cultural heritage are invaluable,” he stated.

Principal Suparna Sinha of Tarun Ram Phukan School delivered an inspiring speech on the occasion of Desh Bhakti Divas, underscoring the importance of patriotism in shaping a responsible and progressive society. She highlighted the legacy of freedom fighters like Phukan, whose dedication and sacrifice laid the foundation for the nation’s independence.

Earlier, retired teacher Kusum Kalita presented a Jyoti Sangeet on the occasion, adding a soulful musical tribute to the event.

The event was also attended by additional district commissioner Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, in-charge Inspector of Schools, in-charge deputy director of Information & Public Relations Barak Valley Zone Bonnkya Chetia, and other officials.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: As part of the state-wide celebration of Desh Bhakti Divas to commemorate the contributions of legendary freedom fighter and patriot Tarun Ram Phukan, the Sivasagar district administration organised a meeting with an august gathering of citizens and students in Sukapha Hall on Sunday.

Lakhikanta Mahanta, Satradhikar of Ujjanial Satra, lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of ADC Dwatibha Bora and assistant commissioner Kankana Saikia to inaugurate the function. Addressing the gathering, Anup Gogoi, principal of Sanskrity Senior Secondary School, delivered a detailed account of Tarun Ram Phukan’s life and works.

Senior journalist Manoj Kr Borthakur and Angshuman Duwori, a dibyanga student, spoke on various aspects of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan’s life.

Digbijay Devnath, Dhriti Mahanta, Asthajita Phukan, Rajnandini Bora, Pinakhi Palli Devi, Pragyashree Saikia, Anindita Barua, Beaity Hazarika, and Anisha Dutta were awarded prizes for their achievements in a district-level essay competition on the occasion.

Our Jorhat correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, the death anniversary of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan was observed as Desh Bhakti Divas on Sunday by the Jorhat district administration, with support from the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Jorhat, in a solemn ceremony held at the conference hall of the Jorhat Circuit House.

In the function presided over by the Jorhat development commissioner and attended by Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, several district administration officials, and a number of noted people, tributes were paid to the great patriot, starting with the offering of flowers before the portrait of Phookan.

Kurmi, in his address, spoke about the life of the patriot who was one of the great freedom fighters of the state, mentioning the initiatives taken by the state government to honour the freedom fighters and to keep alive their contributions among the upcoming generations.

In the program, winners of the district-level essay competition on the life of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan were given prizes by the Mariani MLA and other noted citizens.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, Desh Bhakti Divas was observed in Sonitpur district on Sunday to commemorate Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan on his death anniversary. The programme was organised by the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, in association with the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur, and was held at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office.

The programme commenced with the district commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, paying his respects to the luminary freedom fighter and patriot of Assam by lighting a lamp and presenting floral tributes at Desh Bhakt’s portrait. He was accompanied by chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, additional district commissioner (Education) Kabita Kakati Konwar, additional district commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam, Inspector of Schools Mridul Kumar Nath, district information and public relations officer Ankita Gogoi, along with invitees, students, their guardians, and teachers of various schools of Tezpur in paying floral tributes to the great leader.

This was followed by a formal meeting organised on the occasion where district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra welcomed all present and enumerated the contributions of the great leader to our nation and society. He also added that by observing this day, we are not only honouring the legacy of the great patriot but also shedding light on the ideals practised by him, which he hoped would inspire the future generation.

Attending the programme as the invited keynote speaker, Dr Sanjay Kumar Deka, associate professor of Botany at Darrang College, Tezpur, reiterated the ideals of Desh Bhakt Tarun Ram Phukan and urged everyone present to imbibe them in their daily lives.

The prizes for the winners of the District Level Essay Competition, which had been organised earlier by the government of Assam in collaboration with the district administration as part of the celebration of the day, were also presented in the meeting.