Lord Krishna ‘daamaad’ of Assam: Himanta at Gita Mahotsav

HT Bureau

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Constitution of India is secular because the founding fathers who were Hindus believed in these scriptures.

Sarma emphasised the inclusive vision that prevailed during the constitution-making process.

“Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagawat Gita are the basis on which the Constitution of India has been written and it is secular because the founding fathers who are Hindus believed in these scriptures,” said Assam chief minister while speaking at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Sarma further said that unlike Pakistan which has a Constitution built on the edifice of Islam, the Constitution of India was written by those who were Hindus believing in the Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagawat Gita.

Tracing the centuries-old association of Assam with Lord Krishna, Sarma said that he was a ‘daamaad’ (son-in-law) of Assam as he tied the nuptial knot with Rukmini.

Sarma said that King of Pragjyotispur, Bhagadatta fought in the great Battle of Mahabharata for the Kauravas and his valour and heroism finds special mention in the Bhagawat Gita.

“Pandava warrior Bhim married Hidimba from Assam and out of their wedlock was born a great warrior Ghatotkacha who sided with the Pandavas in the great Battle of Kurukshetra,” he claimed.

Sarma also mentioned about Pandava warrior Arjun, who entered into wedlock in North East’s state of Manipur.

Dwelling at length on the teachings in the Bhagawat Gita, Sarma said that in essence it teaches one how to become a complete human being and to be in communion with God.

Exuding optimism, the chief minister said that a day would dawn when there will be no Hindus, no Christians, and no Muslims once they make Bhagawat Gita as a way of life, thus helping them to transform into complete human beings.

Sarma also said that Bharat existed 5,000 years ago and its civilisation is very ancient and not that it came into being when the British left in August 1947.

“India is not a nation state. It is a civilisational state,” he quipped.

He further said that the work is worship and that is what the Bhagawat Gita teaches us, adding,”There must be total devotion in what you do, whether it be education or serving the nation.”

Sarma thanked Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for inviting him and making Assam as a partner state in the festival.

The Assam chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is gaining its moorings in its glorious past and marching forward to make a triumph over adharma (evil), which is the core essence of Sanatan Dharma.

“Prime Minister Modi was the brain behind the International Day of Yoga and Haryana chief minister Khattar behind International Gita Mahotsav and that both yoga and Gita help in moulding a complete human being,” he stated.

Sarma hoped that the message of Bhagawat Gita will spread far and wide from the sacred land of Kurukshetra and would further strengthen the edifice of the country.

It is worth mentioning that the grand event of the International Gita Mahotsav 2023 is taking place from December 7 to December 24 at Kurukshetra, Haryana.

18,000 students took part with 2.5 crore joining online and they recited 18 shlokas from the Bhagawat Gita which was read out by Swami Gyanendra Maharaj.

The Haryana government has been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level since 2016. In 2019, the festival expanded its reach beyond the country, celebrated in Mauritius and London. Additionally, it took place in Canada in September 2022.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the main programme on December 17 and also inaugurated a three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

A conference focusing on the pilgrimages within the 48 “Kos” Kurukshetra took place at Kurukshetra University on Saturday.

Representatives from 164 pilgrimage committees in Kurukshetra participated, bringing soil and water from their respective pilgrimages to create an idol of Lord Krishna.