Margherita Civil Hospital’s lack of electricity raises concerns; AJYCP demands immediate action

Margherita, July 23: The Margherita Civil Hospital, serving as the largest government hospital in the 124 number Margherita constituency, once again faced scrutiny as a serious incident came to light. Raj Kurmi, who sustained severe injuries during an accident near NH 31, St. Mary’s School in Margherita on Saturday, was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. However, the hospital was plunged into darkness due to a lack of electricity, leaving doctors and nurses to treat patients using only torchlight.

Probaldip Gogoi, a local resident, along with other youths from Margherita, accompanied Raj Kurmi to the hospital and were dismayed to witness the medical staff struggling to examine patients in such challenging conditions. The hospital’s diesel generator had been non-functional for several days, resulting in patients seeking treatment during night hours being attended to in inadequate lighting.

Kanchan Borah, the general secretary of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Margherita regional committee, expressed deep concern over the situation. He noted that it is unfortunate for Margherita Civil Hospital to face such challenges, especially when it is located mere meters away from Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma’s residence and office. Despite the hospital’s proximity to the MLA, no actions have been taken to address the recurring issues.

AJYCP has issued a stern warning to Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, urging him to promptly address the malfunctioning of Margherita Civil Hospital. Failure to take necessary action may lead to intensified agitational programs organised by AJYCP in Margherita.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among the local community and calls for immediate measures to ensure that essential medical facilities like Margherita Civil Hospital operate efficiently to provide proper care to patients in need.