‘Medyseva Kendra’ opened in Hojai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Medyseva recently opened its flagship center of ‘Medyseva Kendra’ in Health Villa, Near Shani Mandir at Hojai, Assam.

Notably, MP based telemedicine, health-tech startup – Medyseva is increasing its domestic footprint in rural India by setting-up several e-clinics or ‘Medyseva Kendra’ across the country.

Dr Subrata Banik (MBBS) was the chief guest at the opening held recently. The ‘Medyseva Kendra’ at Hojai is headed by Ranjeet Saha, Medysevak.

The newly opened ‘Medyseva Kendra’ at Hojai intends to extend its reach and services further to a larger set of population from nearby villages like Nagaon, Doboka, Lanka and more, who have inadequate access to quality healthcare. The newly opened ‘Medyseva Kendra’ in Assam, aims to ensure that every rural citizen has access to high quality doctors and medical services at their convenience and at affordable prices.

“Currently, Medyseva has 25 clinics for its flagship e-clinic of ‘Medyseva Kendra’ and we soon plan to set-up around 250 clinics by the end of this fiscal year. Our intent is to identify diseases which are prevalent in rural areas of north-eastern states and provide preventive care for the community towards building a healthy society,” said Dr Vishesh Kasliwal, founder & CEO, Medyseva.