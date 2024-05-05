26 C
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Morigaon DC inaugurates book ‘Emergency’

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 4: Morigaon district commissioner Devashish Sharma on Saturday inaugurated a book titled ‘Emergency’, which records an experience of passing 13 months in jail by a vetern journalist Upen Chanda Deka during ‘Emergency’ in India in 1975.

The book was inaugurated at the office of the district commissioner in a solemn ambience this morning. Sarma appreciated the tireless efforts of the author of the book vetern journalist Upen Chandra Deka. He also expressed the hope to receive such valuable books from him in the coming days. The inauguration programme was also attended by Morigaon District Journalists Association President Birinchi Kumar Sharma, former president Jagdish Nath, publisher of the book Neelima Sharma and senior citizens Cheniram Deka, Gambhir Medhi, Ahadullah Hazarika, Sharat Chandra Kakati and many other dignitaries were present. Upen Chandra Deka published five valuable books. He recalled some memories of the emergency period in India in the meeting

