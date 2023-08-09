NABARD organises seminar on digital marketing of handloom products in Hojai

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 8: On the occasion of National Handloom Day, NABARD’s Assam Regional Office, in collaboration with Hojai Unnayan Moncha, a local NGO, hosted a seminar focused on digital marketing for handloom products. The seminar took place at the Jugijan Dangoriabari Hall in Hojai last Monday.

Lasit Ch Das, sub-divisional officer of Hojai, graced the seminar as the chief guest. Other prominent attendees included Rajendra Perna, district development manager (DDM) of NABARD; Satish Baishya from the department of Handloom; Ankana Madhuri Nath from the department of Sericulture; Rupanjit Bhattacharya from DICC; Santanu Gogoi and Tapas Kumar Sarma from ASRLM; Tapas Kumar Sarma, regional manager of AGVB; Binod Kumar Dev, chief manager of State Bank of India; Anil Pappu, branch manager of Punjab National Bank; and Suraj Kumar Dutta, secretary of Hojai Unnayan Moncha, who participated as resource persons.

The seminar drew the participation of over 150 women weavers and various artisans from the greater Hojai region. Simultaneously, an exhibition showcased handloom products crafted by trainees of the LEDP (Livelihood Enterprise Development Programme) under NABARD.

A press release revealed that more than 50 women weavers were organised into 10 activity-based Joint Liability Groups, receiving loans from Asom Gramin Vikash Bank, Hojai branch, and SBI, Hojai branch. Furthermore, NABARD and the Handloom and Textile department felicitated over 20 weaving trainees with appreciation letters during the seminar.

Rajendra Perna, DDM of NABARD, addressed the gathering, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to enhancing livelihoods through skill development programs. These programs encompass activities like weaving, design development, artificial jewellery making, agarbatti and candle making, mushroom cultivation and processing, detergent and phenyl making. Perna stated NABARD’s efforts in branding and presenting these unique products on platforms such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce, enabling their accessibility to national and international markets.