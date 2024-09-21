NF Railway enhances safety measures with modern upgrades

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: NF Railway aims to prioritise the safety and well-being of its passengers during their journey. To achieve this, it is continuing efforts to modernise and upgrade its infrastructure to meet the highest standards of safety and convenience. As part of the modernisation efforts by Indian Railways, NFR has converted its conventional ICF coaches to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on trains running across its routes. These modern LHB coaches are equipped with advanced technical systems like Fire and Smoke Detection Systems (FSDS), Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), along with aerosol-based fire detection systems.

- Advertisement -

As of now, a total of 62 pairs of trains operating under NFR are running with LHB coaches (including new introductions). LHB coaches are manufactured with anti-collision technology that results in fewer fatalities during accidents. Each coach is also equipped with an ‘Advanced Pneumatic Disc Brake System’ for efficient braking at higher speeds. A total of 1,060 LHB AC coaches are fitted with FSDS, 153 power cars and 68 pantry cars with FDSS. Additionally, 267 AC coaches are equipped with aerosol-based fire detection systems. The fire detection systems in trains monitor locations in train coaches that may confront any unwarranted fire occurrence, helping to raise alarms for prevention. Early and reliable warning of fire events can prevent panic and injury, minimising the loss of lives and assets, which can disrupt train services.

To improve fire safety measures, all power cars, pantry cars, and AC coaches are being equipped with suitable fire safety measures in a phased manner.

Improvement in rail safety is a continuous process, and constant efforts are made to enhance safety. Periodical safety drives and safety audits/inspections are undertaken at regular intervals on railway infrastructure to identify weak areas in asset maintenance, safety procedures, and systemic defects, and to provide solutions to prevent any untoward incidents.

- Advertisement -