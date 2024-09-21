28.1 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 21, 2024
type here...

NF Railway enhances safety measures with modern upgrades

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: NF Railway aims to prioritise the safety and well-being of its passengers during their journey. To achieve this, it is continuing efforts to modernise and upgrade its infrastructure to meet the highest standards of safety and convenience. As part of the modernisation efforts by Indian Railways, NFR has converted its conventional ICF coaches to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on trains running across its routes. These modern LHB coaches are equipped with advanced technical systems like Fire and Smoke Detection Systems (FSDS), Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), along with aerosol-based fire detection systems.

- Advertisement -

As of now, a total of 62 pairs of trains operating under NFR are running with LHB coaches (including new introductions). LHB coaches are manufactured with anti-collision technology that results in fewer fatalities during accidents. Each coach is also equipped with an ‘Advanced Pneumatic Disc Brake System’ for efficient braking at higher speeds. A total of 1,060 LHB AC coaches are fitted with FSDS, 153 power cars and 68 pantry cars with FDSS. Additionally, 267 AC coaches are equipped with aerosol-based fire detection systems. The fire detection systems in trains monitor locations in train coaches that may confront any unwarranted fire occurrence, helping to raise alarms for prevention. Early and reliable warning of fire events can prevent panic and injury, minimising the loss of lives and assets, which can disrupt train services.

To improve fire safety measures, all power cars, pantry cars, and AC coaches are being equipped with suitable fire safety measures in a phased manner.

Improvement in rail safety is a continuous process, and constant efforts are made to enhance safety. Periodical safety drives and safety audits/inspections are undertaken at regular intervals on railway infrastructure to identify weak areas in asset maintenance, safety procedures, and systemic defects, and to provide solutions to prevent any untoward incidents.

- Advertisement -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong holds candlelight vigil for murdered woman

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend