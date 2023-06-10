NFR’s initiatives ensure proper maintenance of rolling stock & safe operation of trains



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: NF Railway has taken significant initiatives to ensure the proper maintenance of rolling stock and the safe operation of trains, resulting in increased efficiency and safety year after year.

These efforts are a testament to the dedicated and sustained work of the NF Railway workforce.

In pursuit of enhancing passenger safety and comfort, NF Railway has replaced conventional rakes with the modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design rakes.

Additionally, the introduction of DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) trains has been undertaken to improve passenger services. The incorporation of these modern coaches has led to periodic enhancements in maintenance methodologies and capacities. Advanced maintenance and overhauling practices are implemented at rolling stock workshops and examination points to ensure the safe and smooth operation of trains.

To further enhance the safety of rolling stock, the P

eriodical Overhauling (POH) of high-speed LHB coaches has witnessed a significant increase. The number of coaches undergoing POH rose from 353 in 2021-22 to 573 in 2022-23, representing a remarkable 62 percent increase. AC LHB coaches are now equipped with automatic smoke/fire detection with Braking System (FDBS) to prevent any incidents caused by fire. In the event of a fire or smoke, the system detects it early and triggers an alarm, leading to the automatic application of brakes through the brake valve located under the coach.

During the year 2022-23, 49 LHB AC coaches were equipped with FDBS. Furthermore, Automatic Fire Detection cum Suppression System (FDSS) is installed in the pantry and power cars of LHB coaches. This system is designed to extinguish fires using fire suppression agents like water, foam, or chemical agents.

These maintenance works not only improve the safety of railway operations but also enhance the travel experience for passengers. With upgraded infrastructure and quality amenities, passengers can enjoy a safer and more comfortable journey.