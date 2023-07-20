NFR’s carriage & wagon workshop in New Bongaigaon earns GreenCo Silver rating

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 19: NF Railway’s carriage & wagon workshop in New Bongaigaon has achieved the prestigious GreenCo Silver rating by CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, India, in July 2023. This remarkable achievement makes it the first workshop in the NF Railway to receive this esteemed recognition. The workshop successfully attained the Silver rating by implementing various environmentally-friendly practices on-site.

GreenCo is an initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that encourages Indian industries to enhance their environmental performance, leading to significant conservation of natural and financial resources. The rating system acknowledges and promotes businesses that prioritize sustainability and environmental friendliness.

Under the guidance of chief workshop manager Partha Pratim Roy, NF Railway’s Carriage & Wagon Workshop in New Bongaigaon has made remarkable contributions to environmental protection. The combined efforts of all the officials have been instrumental in achieving the GreenCo Silver rating.

The workshop has adopted energy-efficient equipment and implemented green infrastructure for the maintenance of rolling stocks. Over the years, it has made significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Water conservation and waste management have also been prioritised, resulting in substantial reductions in specific water consumption. The workshop follows strict norms for material conservation, recycling, and recyclability to ensure minimal waste sent to landfills. Instead, waste is either reused or sold to certified recyclers.

To meet the high energy demands of the workshop, solar rooftop installations have been implemented to generate renewable energy. Additionally, the workshop has conducted awareness and training programs to promote environmental sustainability. As part of its energy reduction efforts, the workshop has successfully transitioned to 100% LED lighting throughout its premises.